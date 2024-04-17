Summer 2024 fashion trends for men and women





SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) 2024 is expected to reflect a mix of styles emphasizing comfort, durability and individual expression. Here are some key trends to watch out for, including styles for all ages. These are mainly Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show season predictions, a preview of what might be hot or coming back into fashion for men and women. Trendy summer style colors: Warm oranges/earthy greens/bright blues/classic creams and beiges Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images Short shorts According to Vogue, short shorts are coming back for summer. These can be worn with a longer top like a jacket, long shirt or coat. High waist boxer

Mini skirts

Sports shorts Fringe A long-out-of-fashion style is back, with fringed jackets, pants and dresses sneaking back into closets. The resurgence of the cowboy aesthetic is perhaps one of the reasons why this style is seen everywhere. Pure Starting to be styled in more modest ways, sheer pieces add an extra layer to an outfit while still being breathable for the hot summer months. Sheer shirts/tops

Long skirts

Vests Animal prints and sequins Men's fashion has generally moved away from loud prints, but this summer, men are free to let go and wear vibrant designs. Another side to men's fashion comes sparkles, which have seen an increase in use by some designers. Crochet Crochet styles have grown in popularity, especially among men, in recent years, and we will see this trend grow and continue to thrive this summer. Vests

Shirts

Shorts

Hats

Bags Hangings Closer to a high modern style draping is making its way into dresses and shirts. Designers use this style to add drama. Flowers Floral print could see a resurgence this summer, as many designers are using it in their collections. You can never go wrong with a floral print, for men and women. This summer seems to have a theme of expression and bold, comfortable textures. Fashion is what you make it and don't hesitate to wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident.

