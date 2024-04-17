

26 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon 2024 As you probably know, here at Women's Day, we are big fans of Amazon. From finding all kinds of Amazon dresses under $50 to the best summer clothes to buy on Amazon, we're always scouring the online retailer for stylish, affordable, best-selling options that ship fast. Fortunately for us, there are many, a lot mini, midi, and maxi summer dresses on Amazon, ranging from neutral to bold colors and patterns, and from conservative to more revealing styles. There are even high-end dupes from brands like Free People, Anthropologie, and Hill House Home. In other words: there's something for everyone, whatever your personal preferences or budget. [product-summary-view headline=” best=”” summer=”” dresses=”” on=”” amazon=”” of=”” showheadline=”true”/> Ready to explore the best summer dresses on Amazon? Instead of weeding through thousands of options on the site, simply keep reading to find our top 26 favorites. After that, make sure to add to your cart our picks for the best summer swimsuits on Amazon and best sports bras on Amazon to complete your summer wardrobe. “/> Skip to Content 1 Best Maxi Dress on Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Floral Wrap Maxi Dress 1 Best Maxi Dress on Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Credit: PrettyGarden This universally flattering wrap dress has become something of a cult fave. It has spacious short sleeves, internal and external waist ties, and a bust clasp to tailor the neckline to your liking. Of all the colors available, this pink and red floral number has to be our fave, with the pink and yellow floral option coming in second. Shopper Review: “This dress is incredibly figure-flattering. It is a true wrap-around dress and the ties were long enough that I wasn’t going to feel like I didn’t have enough to go around my body and properly tie the dress. I wore the dress to work, and like many other reviewers, received many compliments. One of my coworkers couldn’t believe this was from Amazon!” Colors: 37 | Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Hang Dry 2 Best Plus-Size T-Shirt Dress on Amazon Kancystore Short Sleeve Plus-Size Maxi Dress with Pockets 2 Best Plus-Size T-Shirt Dress on Amazon Kancystore Short Sleeve Plus-Size Maxi Dress with Pockets Credit: Kancystore Swap your loungewear for an equally as soft, stretchy summer dress. The comfy maxi silhouette is sold in solid color, solid print, and two-tone options. There are plenty of styles to choose from, including a palm leaf print, tie-dye print, and all-over hibiscus print. Shopper Review: “I truly love this dress! Everything about it is perfect! It looks great on, it feels great, and I can wear it all day. It has POCKETS!!! It’s long without being too long I’m 5’6″. It’s just a perfectly made dress!” Colors: 30 | Sizes: XL-5X | Material: 60% Polyester, 35% Rayon, 5% Spandex | Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only 3 Best Casual Summer Dress on Amazon ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Long Maxi Dress 3 Best Casual Summer Dress on Amazon ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Long Maxi Dress Credit: ZESICA Pros



Cons Dresses with bow-tie straps are trending in 2024, so this Amazon find is especially enticing. The solid-colored dress features a smocked bodice and elastic waist for comfortable wear. Just keep in mind that some shoppers feel the waist is a bit too dropped, so if you prefer a higher waist, you may want to size down. Shopper Review: “I was wearing this dress when I got engaged, so it must look pretty great! The dress is generously sized, very comfortable, and very chic. I was worried about all the maternity photos in the reviews, but happy to report it works well for us non-expecting gals too.” Colors: 24 | Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 100% Viscose | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Line Dry Advertisement – Continue Reading Below 4 Best Bodycon Wrap Dress on Amazon LILLUSORY Women’s Casual Ruched Tie Waist Dress 4 Best Bodycon Wrap Dress on Amazon LILLUSORY Women’s Casual Ruched Tie Waist Dress Credit: Lillusory Pros



Cons Love to wear T-shirts but want to spruce up your signature style with a dress? This ruched, tie-waist T-shirt dress will make you swoon. The lightweight, breathable mini dress is sold in neutral and vibrant solid colors, so don’t blame us if you end up wanting to buy a few. Shopper Review: “I love my dress! It’s lightweight great for warm days. You can dress it up or down based on your accessories and shoes. The tie really adds style!” Colors: 21 | Sizes: S-XXL | Material: 65% Polyester, 35% Rayon | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Line Dry RELATED: This Dress Would Look SO Cute in a Pair of Our Top-Rated Summer Leggings 5 Best Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress on Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Puff-Sleeve Smocked Midi A-Line Dress 5 Best Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress on Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Puff-Sleeve Smocked Midi A-Line Dress Credit: PrettyGarden How beautiful is this puff-sleeve floral dress? The smocked bodice extends into a flowy tiered skirt, perfect for spring and summer. While it’s sold in solid colors and prints, as well as neutrals, this gorgeous blue floral option is our favorite. It’s also available in green floral. Shopper Review: “I ordered this dress after saving it in my cart for a long time. I was not sure the dress would be worth the cost. However, this dress is worth every penny! It’s beautiful, lightweight, and so silky soft! I got tons of compliments when I wore it and cant wait to wear it again.” Colors: 38 | Sizes: S-XXL | Material: 100% Polyester | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Hang Dry 6 Best Versatile Summer Dress on Amazon BTFBM Women’s Bohemian Floral Wrap V-Neck Dress 6 Best Versatile Summer Dress on Amazon BTFBM Women’s Bohemian Floral Wrap V-Neck Dress Credit: BTFBM Whether you’re looking for an office-ready dress or a silhouette fit for brunch, this stylish wrap dress is worth considering. Beloved by over 9,000 Amazon shoppers, the dress features fluttery short sleeves, an elastic waist, and a bust clasp for a tailored neckline. For summer, the Solid Rose Pink and Solid Rose Red options will work especially well. Shopper Review: “I needed a black dress for a funeral and this worked perfect. I liked the hidden snap for the top; keeps the dress appropriate for this event. The fabric quality/overall dress quality for the price was what surprised me the most. It fit true to size” Colors: 42 | Sizes: S-XXL | Material: 100% Polyester | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Line Dry Advertisement – Continue Reading Below 7 Best Breathable Maxi Dress on Amazon YESNO Women’s Flowy Casual Short-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress 7 Best Breathable Maxi Dress on Amazon YESNO Women’s Flowy Casual Short-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress Credit: YESNO This breezy short-sleeve tiered maxi dress is one of the best summer dresses on Amazon for over 50s but it works well for any and all ages, including as a maternity dress. The tiered maxi is sold in a few solid colors and many fun prints, making it a cheerful wardrobe addition. And since it’s made of cotton and rayon, it’s super breathable, making it great for spring and summer. Shopper Review: “Love this dress, it’s lightweight for spring and summer. Nice fit, and flows well when walking. Perfect for a casual day out shopping and lunch. Love that it has pockets, and they are placed perfectly and a nice size.” Colors: 43 | Sizes: XS-5X | Material: Cotton Blended with Rayon | Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only 8 The Best Plus-Size Mini Dress on Amazon AMZ PLUS Woman’s Casual Flutter Half-Sleeve V-Neck Mini Dress 8 The Best Plus-Size Mini Dress on Amazon AMZ PLUS Woman’s Casual Flutter Half-Sleeve V-Neck Mini Dress Credit: AMZ PLUS Pros



Cons This short-sleeved, V-neck dress is a fan favorite among plus-size shoppers. It has a wrap V-neckline with an elastic waist and knee-length hem. The sleeves reach nearly to the elbows and are flowy to promote comfort and movement. Best of all, there are a bunch of fun summery colors and prints to choose from. Shopper Review: “This dress is so pretty and feminine. It’s super comfortable and travels well in a suitcase. I took this on a cruise and it was perfect! Oh, and it has pockets! It does run a bit small. I ordered two sizes and kept the larger size (3X – I normally wear a 2X).” Colors: 26 | Sizes: XL-5X | Material: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Line Dry 9 Best Satin Midi Dress on Amazon BTFBM Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Button Down Satin Dress 9 Best Satin Midi Dress on Amazon BTFBM Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Button Down Satin Dress This silky, sheer dress is so versatile! It can be worn with heels to work or a wedding, or with flats to a more casual brunch or dinner. One thing to keep in mind: The front tie is part of the dress it’s not removable. Shopper Review: “I have nothing bad to say about the dress it hugs your body in the right places, its elegant, sophisticated, and sexy. I highly recommend this dress; I’m thinking of buying another in a different color!!! Love love love.” Colors: 18 | Sizes: S-XL | Material: 97% Polyester,3% Elastane | Care Instructions: Machine Wash Advertisement – Continue Reading Below 10 Best Casual Summer Midi Dress on Amazon R.Vivimos Women’s Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Midi Dress 10 Best Casual Summer Midi Dress on Amazon R.Vivimos Women’s Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Midi Dress Credit: R.Vivimos This cotton-blend, vintage-inspired dress popped off on TikTok as a fantastic Free People dupe and people have been flocking to Amazon ever since. The flattering smocked bodice dress is sold in dozens of beautiful solid colors, making it a great option for spring, summer, and fall it may be a bit too sheer for winter. Shopper Review: “I love these dresses so much. I live in them. They are so comfortable, the colors are beautiful, and the quality is nice. I honestly can’t complain and will probably get more colors. The only downside is no pockets. I love that I can wear the sleeve on or off the shoulder.” Colors: 30 | Sizes: S-XL | Material: Cotton Blend | Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only 11 Best Boho Wrap Dress on Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Boho Ruffle Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress 11 Best Boho Wrap Dress on Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Boho Ruffle Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress Credit: PrettyGarden Easily one of the best summer dresses of 2024, this breezy, lightweight wrap dress has been a warm-weather go-to for the past couple of years, and it’s been popping up more than ever on social media. A true wrap dress, this boho silhouette can be worn to feature a high slit and deep V-neckline. It’s sheer and flowy, so you can expect it to reveal a slit even if not entirely on purpose. Shopper Review: “BUY THIS DRESS!!! I never feel comfortable let alone pretty in dresses and Im telling you I felt gorgeous. I love the slit and the high-waisted wrap-around. It sits high enough to disguise your hips or love handles. If you worry about the top or bottom exposing too much just grab some safety pins. Everyone was so complimentary. I bought two to see which I like best but Im keeping them both because I like them so much. Honestly, Im probably buying another also. The only reason I dont buy every single color is because I dont want people to think I have a problem! “ Colors: 24 | Sizes: S-XL | Material: 100% Viscose | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Hang Dry 12 Best One-Shoulder Summer Dress on Amazon ZESICA One-Shoulder Smocked Tiered Midi A-Line Dress 12 Best One-Shoulder Summer Dress on Amazon ZESICA One-Shoulder Smocked Tiered Midi A-Line Dress Credit: Amazon Pros



Cons Headed to a summer wedding? Or maybe you just like to get dressed up. Whatever the case may be, this chic one-shoulder dress is worth adding to your cart. It’s sold in solid, floral, and geometric options, all of which pair easily with heels, espadrilles, and even plain white sneakers. Shopper Review: “I loved this dress. I got the green one-shoulder version and wore it for a wedding while eight months pregnant. It was light but not cheap, the fabric was soft and comfortable. The style is classy and the prints are great for summer, but I’d try on before an event because when I ordered another color the fabric was not the same and didn’t provide as much stretch as the green did.” Colors: 37 | Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 100% Rayon | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Hang Dry RELATED: Shop More Floral Dresses and Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Advertisement – Continue Reading Below 13 Best Plus-Size Vacation Dress on Amazon Pinup Fashion Women’s Plus-Size Maxi Spaghetti Strap Dress 13 Best Plus-Size Vacation Dress on Amazon Pinup Fashion Women’s Plus-Size Maxi Spaghetti Strap Dress Credit: Amazon Pros



Cons If you’re headed to the beach this summer or a beach-themed wedding this plus-size palm leaf maxi is a must. It has a stretchy yet supportive ruched bodice with wide spaghetti straps. The cherry on top! Pockets, of course! Shopper Review: “I am really impressed with this dress! It’s a great fit! The shape is flattering. The pockets are located in a spot that won’t stick out and add to your lumps and bumps. The fabric is comfortable and stretchy.” Colors: 7 | Sizes: 14-26 Plus | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Line Dry 14 Best Floral Mini Dress on Amazon Dokotoo Women’s Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Mini Dress 14 Best Floral Mini Dress on Amazon Dokotoo Women’s Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Mini Dress Now 21% Off Credit: Dokotoo Pros



Cons This sheer, balloon-sleeve mini dress is the perfect pick for cocktail hour or a warm-weather wedding. The deep V-neck mini features ruffle accents along the neckline, waist, and tiered layers of the skirt. It’s sold in a variety of floral and dotted options, as well as one super pretty swirled design that’s picture-perfect for summer. Shopper Review: “This dress is really well made, flattering, and long enough on my 58 frame to be knee length and not at all scandalous. Perfect for: bridal shower, wedding guest, wine tasting, garden party. It does have a cut-out back, clearly pictured, just something to consider for sun exposure and cooler temps. I can not wait to wear mine!” Colors: 18 | Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex | Care Instructions: Hand Wash (or Machine Wash on Delicate); Hang Dry RELATED: More Places to Shop and Find the Best Wedding Guest Dresses 15 Best Formal Midi Dress on Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Swiss Dot Pleated Sleeveless Midi Dress 15 Best Formal Midi Dress on Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Swiss Dot Pleated Sleeveless Midi Dress Now 36% Off Credit: PrettyGarden Pros



Cons This sleeveless pleated midi dress is a beautiful pick for summer weddings. The sheer fabric has a Swiss dot pattern, which elevates the fabric for a more luxe-end look. It pairs beautifully with strappy heels and a clutch. Shopper Review: “It is so hard to purchase clothes online and know if it will be a good fit and good quality item. I would highly recommend buying this dress! I wore it for Easter at church and got so many compliments on the dress and the color! It is a tiny bit sheer, so I wore a slip underneath, but the dress is super comfortable, good quality, and incredibly flattering!” Colors: 20 | Sizes: S-XL | Material: 97% Polyester, 3% Elastane | Care Instructions: Machine Wash; Line Dry Advertisement – Continue Reading Below 16 Best Casual Beach Dress on Amazon Bsubseach Women Printed Caftan Maxi Beach Dress 16 Best Casual Beach Dress on Amazon Bsubseach Women Printed Caftan Maxi Beach Dress Credit: Bsubseach Pros



Cons This bold kaftan is technically a beach dress but many shoppers claim to wear it out and about, too. The drapey V-neck dress features relaxed batwing sleeves and a maxi side-slit hem that looks great with wedges, heels, espadrilles, and flat sandals alike. If you ask us, it’s a great beach vacation garment, whether for strolling the beach or heading to dinner. Shopper Review: “We all know that trying to find some nice summer outfits during winter is challenging. Well, this dress was a hit. I used it as a bathing suit cover-up and a dress for a romantic dinner. It does fit big one size fits all. I normally wear an XL and it was very flowy, loose, and extremely flattering. The stripe down the middle is so perfectly [aligned] to give the illusion of a slimmer silhouette. He washed well. I didn't put it in the dryer because I was afraid of damaging it, however, it might have been fine on a delicate setting. I just loved it. Great purchase!!!” Colors: 27 | Sizes: Unique size | Material: 100% Polyester | Care Instructions: Handwash only 17 Best Trendy Denim Dress on Amazon LookbookStore Women's Short Sleeve Denim Babydoll Dress 17 Best Trendy Denim Dress on Amazon LookbookStore Women's Short Sleeve Denim Babydoll Dress Credit: LookbookStore Benefits



The inconvenients Denim is hot this year, so it's no wonder this denim button-down mini dress is flying off the shelves. It is sold in 30 colors, ranging from real denim to shades of pink, blue, green and orange. Something to keep in mind: The back of the dress has three stepped seams. Buyer Notice: “This dress is great, but just know that it has no stretch. It's 100% real denim. I'm a 36C and have a slight gap in the top, but other than that A+ on this Amazon find !” Colors: 30 | Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 85% cotton, 15% polyester | Care Instructions: Handwash only 18 Best Plus Size Midi Shirt Dress on Amazon KOJOOIN Women's Cao Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress 18 Best Plus Size Midi Shirt Dress on Amazon KOJOOIN Women's Cao Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress Now 20% off Credit: KOJOOIN Benefits



The inconvenients Shirt dresses are popping up left and right this season and this plus size option is a winner. It's sold in solid colors and printed options, all made from lightweight polyester. Pair it with heels for a dressier look or keep it farmer's market chic with your favorite Rothy's or sneakers. Buyer Notice: “I love the dusty blue color, this dress is the perfect fit; it's very comfortable and airy. I wish it came in more colors, I would buy more!” Colors: 14 | Sizes: XL-5X | Material: 100% Polyester | Care Instructions: Machine wash; Hang to dry Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 19 Best Summer Midi Dress on Amazon ZESICA Women's Casual Short Sleeve Midi Dress 19 Best Summer Midi Dress on Amazon ZESICA Women's Casual Short Sleeve Midi Dress Credit: Zesica Benefits



The inconvenients This short-sleeve smocked midi dress looks ready for Church, but it's just as comfortable as your favorite pair of sweats. It's made from soft, lightweight rayon and features an elastic waistband for a more shapely fit. If you fall in love with this style, you'll be happy to know that it's sold in every color of the rainbow. And you'll be even more pleased to know that it has pockets. Shopper “This dress is super cute and comfortable. It's the perfect length, the fabric is stretchy and soft and seems to be good quality. The rust color is as pictured. I'll definitely get more colors.” Colors: 28 | Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: 100% Rayon | Care Instructions: Machine wash; Hang to dry 20 Best Long Evening Dress for Date on Amazon Yony ​​Cles Spaghetti Strap Geometric Bodycon Maxi Dress 20 Best Long Evening Dress for Date on Amazon Yony ​​Cles Spaghetti Strap Geometric Bodycon Maxi Dress Credit: Yony Clés Benefits



The inconvenients For a bodycon and fitted summer dress, check out this geometric knit maxi dress. The bodycon silhouette features adjustable spaghetti straps and a high back. Just keep in mind: Although it's marketed as a maxi, some shoppers report that it hits a more midi length—it all depends on your size. Buyer Notice: “I can't believe the price for the quality of this dress. It really reminds me of something you would find at Anthropologie without [a] fraction of the price. The material is soft and quality knitted. The fit is nice and the thick fabric makes it very forgiving and flattering. I also like that it has adjustable straps. The only things I would like would be different: I would have liked it to be a little shorter to make it more of a midi dress (I'm 56 and it goes down to my ankles, it's advertised as a maxi so I I'm not surprised) and I also wish it had a side slit. But I still love him just as much. I'm ordering another color.” Colors: 15 | Sizes: S-XL | Material: Cotton Blend | Care Instructions: Handwash only RELATED: The Best Dresses on Amazon Under $50 Rebecca Ravee Norris is a freelance writer with a decade of experience in lifestyle media. Based in the Washington metro area, she covers everything from beauty and wellness to style and celebrity news. She is a graduate of George Mason University with a bachelor's degree in Media: Production, Consumption and Criticism, as well as a minor in Electronic Journalism. When she's not writing, she can be found with her beloved Jack-Chi, Cash, working out with reps at the gym, dreaming up her next interior design project, testing a new recipe, getting lost in the pages of a book or catching up. on his favorite shows. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

