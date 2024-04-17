Bride's heart is 'instantly broken' after her designer takes her wedding dress to France. AITA?





“AITA for being angry at my wedding dress designer who took my wedding dress to France without telling me?” After trying on countless wedding dresses, I decided to collaborate with a local designer to design the wedding dress of my dreams. Not only was this dress VERY expensive to make (5 figures), but I designed several dresses with her for my wedding – and I am definitely her best customer of the year. We had a great relationship with each other and I genuinely enjoyed working with her. She listened to and executed all my design ideas. It was a very collaborative process and I put a lot of effort into making this my perfect dress. Of course, it was a collaborative effort and what we created was super special. I had my wedding in September and when I returned she offered to repair a small tear and dry clean the dress. When I stopped by her studio to drop him off, she even surprised me with champagne and we all toasted the incredible work her team did to make my dream come true! She said she was going to France for a photoshoot workshop, so I won't hear from her for a while. I thought nothing of it and was excited for her. Fast forward to a few days ago when I saw that she had posted photos of a tagged model in France IN MY WEDDING DRESS. My heart instantly broke into a million pieces. I feel like she betrayed my trust. This dress is so sacred and special to me and I can't stand to see a stranger wearing it. I want to cry writing this now. I know it's just a dress and I'll probably never wear it again, but it's so much more to me. I also paid a lot of money for it. She didn't even ask me if I could take my wedding dress halfway around the world. Yet for a stranger, he can wear it and participate in a photo shoot. Would I be an asshole for telling him how I feel? Here's what the top commenters had to say about this one: lnfsworlfgsfdf said: Definitely NTA. Your feelings about your wedding dress being used without permission are completely justified. I'm bored said: She stole your property. You paid for this dress. I would definitely cause a huge stink over this. Emergency-Aardvark-6 said: Talk to the designer/creator. Explain that he used your dress without your permission. At the very least, you should get a partial refund/rental fee. I guess there was no contract saying she could use it for advertising purposes? Failing that, start a stink on his social media. Let her know, as this is usually a good incentive. NTA. frog_ladee said: She really should have asked your permission to use your dress in the photo shoot. NTA. At a minimum, she should pay for cleaning the dress, not charge you for the repair, and make something else for you for free, as compensation/rent for using your dress in this way. mrafifdgfgffd said: No way. You have every right to feel upset and betrayed. Communication is essential; let him know how you feel about the situation. LinFox said: NTA: She's lucky you're not suing her for theft! What's wrong with her? She deserves your opinion and you deserve some sort of compensation. This is incredibly messed up. She clearly prepared this “solution” for you so that she could do exactly what she did. Everyone was on OP's side on this one. What advice would you give to this bride? Copyright 2024 Someecards, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.someecards.com/lifestyle/aita/brides-heart-is-instantly-shattered-after-her-designer-takes-her-wedding-dress-to-france-aita/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos