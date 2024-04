Kanye West's partner walks without shoes at Disneyland against dress code

A stir was underway at Disneyland after Kanye West and his partner, Bianca Censori, were seen walking around there in a bizarre manner, with the latter appearing without shoes. This would violate California theme park rules. dress code displayedwhich explicitly prohibits “bare feet” on the property. Videos circulated online show Censori, 29, holding the 46-year-old rapper's hand as they walked through the park Star WarsGalaxy's Edge themed area to the country's interactive Smuggler's Run simulator. A video zooms in on West and Censori, revealing what appears to be tan-colored fabric wrapped around her otherwise bare feet. An entourage follows closely behind the couple, while a Disneyland cast member leads the group through a hallway flanked by other park officials wearing bright vests. Kanye West and Bianca Censori; Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

According to the Disneyland website, “dress that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in denial of entry or eviction) includes, but is not limited to, “items such as character costumes worn by people over the age of 14 and clothing featuring “objectionable material”, as well as “bare feet”. EW has reached out to representatives for Disneyland and West for comment. Censori and West (now known professionally as Ye) made their relationship public in 2022, following the musician's split from Kim Kardashian. It's been an eventful year for the artist, who sparked controversy when he expressed both his admiration for Adolf Hitler and his anti-Jewish sentiments. In April, Trevor Phillips, a former employee of West's Donda Academy and clothing brand Yeezy, sued the rapper in Los Angeles after alleging racism, homophobia, anti-Semitism and harassment. (Representatives for West did not respond to EW's request for comment on the lawsuit.) See another video of Censori and West at Disneyland here. Register for Weekly Entertainmentthe free daily newsletter to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars and much more. Related content:

