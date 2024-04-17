Walmart's Jessica Simpson Collection Collaboration Brings Bohemian-Chic to Its Growing Fashion Assortment





BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 17, 2024 Walmart announced its collaboration with the Jessica Simpson brand, offering a new collection of women's clothing, swimwear and jewelry just in time for summer, with many items designed exclusively for Walmart. Inspired by Jessica Simpson's Texas roots and her love for California's eternal summer energy, the brand celebrates being a woman by offering clothing for each body without sacrificing comfort or confidence. The collection features boho-chic styles and cool classics with a little something extra to help Walmart customers build their spring and summer wardrobe. “I’m so excited to partner with Walmart to bring our collection to a whole new group of vibrant and beautiful customers,” said Jessica Simpson. Walmart is an incredible one-stop shop and allows us to further expand our mission to help every woman feel better and more confident in fashion and accessories that are on-trend, while remaining classic and affordable. Starting today, customers can shop the Jessica Simpson Collection with Walmart-exclusive styles customers can't find anywhere else. The Jessica Simpson collection includes 100 items for women, as well as fashion, swim and jewelry, priced from $7.96 to $38, with most items under $30. Aligned with Jessica's philosophy of offering fashion for all body shapes, the collection ranges from sizes XS to 4X for activewear and XS to XXL for swimwear. Collection highlights include: Cool classics mixed with garden flowers and a Cali-boho vibe: The line's pieces are influenced by Jessica's Texas roots and California's eternal summer energy to create a versatile, easy-to-wear spring and summer wardrobe. Examples include the Jessica Simpson Beloved High-Waisted Shorts ($19.50), Jessica Simpson Uptown Denim Jacket ($29.50), Jessica Simpson Doria Halter Tie Top ($19), and Flared Sleeve Dress Jessica Simpson ($29).

Swimming essentials suitable for any pool party or summer vacation: Designed exclusively for Walmart, highlights of the swim collection include the Jessica Simpson Ruched Swimsuit Skirt ($16), Jessica Simpson One-Shoulder Printed Bikini Top ($22), and Mid-Rise Printed Bikini Bottom Jessica Simpson ($18).

Jewelry that completes the look: The new collection includes some of the brand's best-sellers, including the Jessica Simpson Twisted Hoop Earrings ($7.96), the Jessica Simpson Butterfly Layer Necklace ($8.96), and the Jessica Simpson Crystal Cross Necklace ( $8.96). Our mission is to be customers' first choice for fashion by offering exceptional style at an incredible value, and we're thrilled that the new Jessica Simpson collection authentically fulfills that mission, said Ryan Waymire, Vice President senior fashion designer at Womens Group. , Walmart US Jessicas Texas charm and covetable personal style are reflected in this beautiful collection, and we know customers will love it. The Jessica Simpson Collection will be available on Walmart.com and in more than 800 stores nationwide, with seasonal drops throughout the year. To shop the Jessica Simpson brand now, visit Walmart.com/JessicaSimpson.

