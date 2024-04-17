Sabrina Elba wears a backless Fendi dress at the 'Knuckles' premiere

Sabrina Elba brought high fashion to the red carpet at the “Knuckles” premiere in London on Tuesday. The model joined her husband, actor Idris Elba, for the premiere of his latest project, an animated television miniseries centered on the game character “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

For the red carpet occasion, Sabrina Elba chose to wear a mesh dress from the Fendi Spring 2024 collection. The coral look featured a backless cut with an asymmetrical neckline and a fabric drape that wrapped behind the neck of Elba and on his shoulder. She also wore a pair of crisp white Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.

Sabrina Elba at the “Knuckles” premiere in London on April 16. Doug Peters for Variety

As for her accessories, Elba wore pieces courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Her makeup, which featured subtle winged blue eyeliner, was done by Maha, and her hair was styled by Papachichi Style in London. Elba's entire look was designed by stylist Kim Russell.

Fendi's Spring 2024 collection made its runway debut during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023. The collection, by designer Kim Jones, featured a multitude of looks in dusty pastels and bright shades. “I just wanted everything to be quite graphic,” said the artistic director of Fendi’s women’s collection.

Sabrina Elba at the “Knuckles” premiere in London on April 16. Doug Peters for Variety

Elba herself is no stranger to playing with color combinations and fitted pieces. While attending the NAACP Image Awards alongside her husband, the model wore a nude-colored Versace dress from the brand's fall 2001 collection, adding a vintage touch to the red carpet occasion.

Besides the red carpet and industry events, the Elbas have been busy with commercial ventures and high-profile campaigns. Calvin Klein chose the couple as the faces of the Eternity Aromatic Essence campaign in March.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba at the “Knuckles” premiere in London on April 16. Doug Peters for Variety

“Idris and I are passionate about the beauty and wellness industries and creating inclusive work that makes us feel beautiful about ourselves, in an industry where our needs can often feel unmet,” Sabrina Elba said in an email. “Calvin Klein is an iconic brand that has always encouraged freedom and self-expression. We loved creating these images with the team and collaborating with Calvin Klein on the Eternity campaign.