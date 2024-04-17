Sabrina Elba wears a backless Fendi dress at the 'Knuckles' premiere
Sabrina Elba brought high fashion to the red carpet at the “Knuckles” premiere in London on Tuesday. The model joined her husband, actor Idris Elba, for the premiere of his latest project, an animated television miniseries centered on the game character “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
For the red carpet occasion, Sabrina Elba chose to wear a mesh dress from the Fendi Spring 2024 collection. The coral look featured a backless cut with an asymmetrical neckline and a fabric drape that wrapped behind the neck of Elba and on his shoulder. She also wore a pair of crisp white Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.
As for her accessories, Elba wore pieces courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Her makeup, which featured subtle winged blue eyeliner, was done by Maha, and her hair was styled by Papachichi Style in London. Elba's entire look was designed by stylist Kim Russell.
Fendi's Spring 2024 collection made its runway debut during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023. The collection, by designer Kim Jones, featured a multitude of looks in dusty pastels and bright shades. “I just wanted everything to be quite graphic,” said the artistic director of Fendi’s women’s collection.
Elba herself is no stranger to playing with color combinations and fitted pieces. While attending the NAACP Image Awards alongside her husband, the model wore a nude-colored Versace dress from the brand's fall 2001 collection, adding a vintage touch to the red carpet occasion.
Besides the red carpet and industry events, the Elbas have been busy with commercial ventures and high-profile campaigns. Calvin Klein chose the couple as the faces of the Eternity Aromatic Essence campaign in March.
“Idris and I are passionate about the beauty and wellness industries and creating inclusive work that makes us feel beautiful about ourselves, in an industry where our needs can often feel unmet,” Sabrina Elba said in an email. “Calvin Klein is an iconic brand that has always encouraged freedom and self-expression. We loved creating these images with the team and collaborating with Calvin Klein on the Eternity campaign.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos