Lauren Schez sparkles in a little disco dress at Coachella





It made the whole place sparkle. Lauren Snchez found a genius way to stand out in the crowd at Coachella 2024 this weekend, sharing a photo of herself in a shiny metallic mini dress to her Instagram Story on Saturday. Don’t think they’re going to lose me tonight,” Jeff Bezos’ fiancé, 54, wrote under the mirror selfie, adding shocked face and disco ball emojis. Hairstylist Pete Burkill shared a close-up photo of her sparkly dress. Pete Burkill/Instagram Sanchez and Bezos attended a state dinner at the White House last week. Ting Shen/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! The disco ball-shaped piece appeared to be made from octagon-shaped silver pieces attached to each other by tiny rings and featured spaghetti straps and a cropped hem. The future Mrs. Bezos wore her newly cut hair in a stylish blowout, pairing the jaw-dropping dress with shiny black cowboy boots (although a pair of raffia wedges were nearby). She added a denim jacket and wore nude lipstick and a smoky eye for the laid-back music festival, which was attended by everyone from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton and more. Sanchez and Bezos looked glamorous at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Getty Images She showed some skin at the White House in a lacy red dress. AFP via Getty Images The couple announced their engagement in May 2023. Instagram/Lauren Sánchez For more Page Six style… Snchez is far from the first celebrity to get in on the disco ball action; Amal Clooney exuded a similar sparkly vibe when she wore a $21,000 Prada dress for a night out in New York last September. Her Coachella look follows another notable style moment for the helicopter pilot, who joined her Amazon founding partner at the White House state dinner last week while wearing a red corseted evening dress sensuality of Rasario. While it's unclear if the couple will be in attendance at Coachella's second installment this weekend, we have a feeling she'll be turning heads no matter where she goes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/04/17/style/lauren-sanchez-sparkles-in-tiny-discoball-dress-at-coachella/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos