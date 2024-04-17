Happy Birthday, Jennifer Garner! Shop Her Fashion and Beauty Staples





April 17 is a big deal no, its not my anniversary or a holiday, though it might as well be. Its national treasure Jennifer Garners birthday, and if youre at all familiar with my work, you know how much I admire her. How can I not when she gave me my favorite movie ever (aka, 13 Going on 30) and inspires my fashion and beauty purchases on the daily. More so, she made my dreams come true last year by jumping on a Zoom call to talk about all things beauty and, yes, shes just as sweet IRL. Obviously, I had to do something to commemorate her birthday, so Im doing what I do best: taking a trip down memory lane and rounding up her go-to beauty and style brands throughout the years, from the running shoes she wears on repeat to the $18 retinol moisturizer in her beauty cabinet. They're totally fabulous! Jennifer Garners 6 Go-To Brands: Brooks Glycerin 21 Running Shoe Zappos

Ive been looking for an excuse to snag the Brooks Glycerin 21 Running Shoe, and this is it. Garner has worn the kicks on countless occasions, donning the brand 12 times in 2024 alone. (Talk about loyalty!) Maybe its the plush, cloud-like outsole, breathable upper, or grippy rubber bottom that makes them so desirable. Then again, the 10 color options and 5 to 12 size range definitely helps, too. Virtue Flourish Density Booster Amazon

Want the actress secret to combating hair loss? Same. In an year Instagram video for hair brand Virtue, which shes an ambassador for, she called its Flourish Density Booster the biggest hair innovation, claiming she would have killed for the product when so much of [her] hair fell out after nursing her babies. Now, shes getting ahead of the shed thanks to the products botanical-based concoction that thickens strands and promotes healthy hair growth. Mother the Hiker Hover Straight-Leg Jean Nordstrom

In a recent interview, Garner dubbed Mother jeans as one of her essential travel items, saying the pants and a sweater make up her typical airplane ensemble. Whats more, she called the brand one of her favorites though that doesn't come as a surprise since tons of A-listers like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, and more have worn the brands denim on repeat. I have a feeling shed wear these straight-leg, faded-blue pair since she styled a similar version in the past. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Moisturizer Amazon

Im a firm believer that when youre sleeping, your skin should be working, Garner told me when describing her 90 second skincare routine back in October. Her solution? Tea Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Moisturizer, which is on sale for $18. (Fun fact: Garner loves Neutrogena so much, she's been an ambassador for the brand for 16 years!) Apply it before bed, and let your wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots diminish. Sooner than later, youll have hydrated, supple skin la Garner. Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx

Garner told folks they have no idea how many friends [shes] turned on to the Bra-llelujah bra from Spanx talk about a selling point. I own the same Spanx bra and can attest to its quality, comfort, and superior fit; in fact, its so comfy I wear it at least a few times a week. The uncomplicated, front-closure undergarment comes in seven colors and sizes 32A to 40DD. Everlane the Gardener Overall Everlane

This Garner birthday roundup wouldn't be complete without a pair of comfy overalls. She relied on the chic mom look for a minute, and most recently wore the Everlane Gardener Overalls in year Instagram video. Theyre totally on brand for her farming and gardening hobbies, but still easily fit into any well-rounded spring wardrobe. Jennifer Garner has a knack for scoping out better-than-average products and brands, which is why Im adding more than a few of the above picks to my cart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.instyle.com/jennifer-garner-birthday-fashion-beauty-staples-8634511 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos