Trail to Triumph – The Collegian

As a young girl growing up in the small town of Madera, fashion was not something I envisioned growing up. My perspective on the subject was skewed and I wasn't convinced that Madera would be the ideal place to grow in fashion.

Madera, known for its rich agriculture and farmland, has a small population of 68,050which is barely a fraction compared to Fresnos' diverse population. 545 567.

Then I discovered music icons like Michael Jackson and Aaliyah.

I was fascinated by their distinctive styles: Jackson was known for his military-inspired outfits, which were unconventional for men's fashion of his time; and Aaliyah was known for her signature baggy pants and fitted crop tops.

At the age of 9, I was inspired to establish my sense of style by the icons I chose to inspire. I drew my first fashion sketches of ball gowns and simple dresses in secret because I was hesitant and embarrassed about embracing fashion.

Through them, I learned the value of personal identity and building a personal style and struggled with feelings of inadequacy and hopelessness.

By the time I was 13, many of my high school classmates had set their goals for college, among other aspirations, but I was still struggling to find what I wanted to pursue. Deep down, I always wanted to be involved in fashion, but knowing my place and what I had to offer was a challenge.

At this point, Robert Smith and Siouxsie Sioux, along with other music icons, contributed to my clothing style as an adult.

Influenced by the macabre and unusual music I was consuming at that time, Smith's tousled hair and Sioux's bold, edgy makeup helped me embrace the essence of self-expression through fashion.

Even though my taste in fashion was rare among my peers, the joy that came from dressing alternatively outweighed any sense of alienation I felt.

When I moved to Fresno and started college, it wasn't until I attended Gothic Ball that I found a rich and diverse set of people who had their unique styles. I met a plethora of people I connected with that evening and no longer felt alienated by my style.

It was at the event that I met the visionary Francisco Rodriguez, the creative mastermind behind Francis Housewho later became my fashion mentor, showcasing his collection of avant-garde pieces from his studio to Broadway Studios at 1416 Broadway Street.

Rodriguez had held a series of fashion shows since moving into his studio. He shaped the fashion scene from the nooks and crannies of Fresno before it exploded into wealth and recognition today.

I had found my place among like-minded people in Fresno.

What Fresno excels at is growing its community and recognizing culture. Although Fresno's current promotion of arts culture leaves something to be desired, it still succeeds in drawing attention to the local arts community with events like ArtHop, FresYes and events curated by other creatives.

After being exposed to Fresno culture at the Goth Prom, as a journalism student and fashion lover, I combined the two topics and vowed to document the beauty of Fresno fashion. I felt the need to satisfy my creative urges to work in fashion and felt Fresno was the sanctuary for that.

In April 2022, I took the opportunity to interview Rodriguez for a characteristic, an encounter that marked the beginning of my journey to the heart of the Fresnos fashion world. As I immersed myself in the scene, I found myself organizing my first fashion show in April 2023 alongside Rodriguez.

I had become familiar with many models due to my frequent desire to support other fashion events and because I am currently a student earning a certificate in fashion merchandising at Fresno State. My desire to contribute to the scene also led to my tenacity to gain experience in a professional fashion setting. After spending countless hours documenting the fashion scene, I created a magazine dedicated to Fresno fashion called In the no. It’s my love letter to the scene I was a part of and my way of giving back.

The same month, I was asked to direct Fashion Inc.a Fresno State fashion club, as president, due to my knowledge of and extensive connections to the current fashion landscape in Fresno.

Fashion Inc. was established in 2009 by a group of fashion merchandising students and often held annual fashion shows to showcase the students' designs. The club serves as a space for students and fashion merchandising enthusiasts to express their artistic vision of fashion. However, since 2019 the club has been dormant and inactive.

Since taking over the leadership of the club, the officers and I have introduced workshops, collaborations with other student organizations, and outreach activities for the fashion merchandising program.

Under the direction of Lizhu Davisprofessor of fashion merchandising, our first objective was to launch ourselves into the relaunch of the fashion show component of Fashion Inc.

I worked on organizing the first fashion show for Fashion Inc. since its rebirth on October 20th. I invited Rodriguez to help the other officers and me as we created an environment that introduced a formerly overlooked art form to a larger audience.

Before the event, Fashion Inc. held a call for models for the show. I invited models I had seen in the community and was happy to know that the participation reached over 50 people interested in becoming models.

Fashion Inc. hosted the Gothic Beauty fashion show, which combined the students' designs while also showcasing the collections of local designers and stylists. To my great surprise, the room welcomed a packed audience.

Seeing the success, I wanted to start working on a spring showcase. The idea of ​​biannual shows was something that hadn't been done in previous years for Fashion Inc.

I am delighted to announce that Fashion Inc. will host The Enchanted Forest, a collection of student creations that follow the theme of fantasy worlds and mystical beings. Of course, members of the public will also be able to admire magnificent creations from local professional talents.

Fashion, for me, is not just about fabrics and designs, it is about having a canvas for personal expression and a means that you introduce into society to reflect your true identity.

Although my journey to Madera was a chapter filled with discovering my personal identity and the societal challenge of being accepted, I found comfort in the next chapter of my life when I moved to Fresno and am presented to each new face as my authentic self. . Despite the lack of a platform in Madera, my passion for fashion propelled me forward with unwavering determination and ideas that I longed to share with people equally passionate about fashion.

In the midst of this desire for community, I realized that sometimes the space some individuals seek doesn't wait to be found; it waits to be created and nourished.

My journey taught me a valuable lesson about the importance of having faith in my dreams and the importance of authenticity. I find that personal identity and authenticity are essential to finding and building community.

To those who are still searching for their communities and their people, I urge you not to be discouraged. Embrace your uniqueness and let your light shine a path for others to follow.