Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts in spectacular fashion
Hundreds of people in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province have been evacuated after the Ruang volcano erupted. Most of the island's 800 residents were evacuated to the neighboring island of Tagulandang, Reuters reported.
According to Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster MitigationMore than 1,000 earthquakes occurred two days before Wednesday's eruption, while the volcano spewed clouds of lava and ash into the sky during smaller eruptions.
|
Ruang Volcano, Indonesia, erupts on April 17, 2024. (PVMBG)
Spectacular videos of volcanic lightning and cloud explosions on satellite weather maps have surfaced, including a video showing volcanic lightning, which is more frequent and more fleeting than lightning occurring during a thunderstorm.
Volcanic lightning is not well understoodbut it can be spectacular. From Wednesday morning, more than 4,000 lightning strikes were detected around Space.
The night sky glowed red and flashed with lightning when Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano erupted Wednesday evening, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/7bwUhi2Bt7
AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 17, 2024
The eruption was captured by Japan's Himawari weather satellite, showing a burst of infrared temperatures and a loop showing ash and sulfur dioxide emanating from the eruption. The last eruption of Mount Rauang took place in September 2022.
|
An infrared satellite loop shows Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupting on April 17, 2024. (HIMIWARI/CIRA)
|
https://www.yahoo.com/news/indonesias-ruang-volcano-erupts-spectacular-204352208.html
