Inside Valentino's glamorous new boutique on Sloane Street





When Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Valentino, spoke to Wallpaper* in 2022 about “La Nouvelle Maison” – the house's then-recently introduced fashion store concept, debuting in Jeddah, Madrid, Venice and Shanghai, before more grand openings in New York and Paris – he compared approach to the process of creating a haute couture dress. “It’s the obsession with detail, care and the intimate relationship with the customer – all synonyms for couture that are found in boutiques,” he said. At the same time, he noted the desire for every Valentino address to feel like home. “For me, Maison represents the idea of ​​home, a welcoming place associated with privacy, uniqueness, a customer-centric mindset and inclusiveness,” he said . “Intimacy and uniqueness”: on the street Valentino Sloane (Image credit: Courtesy of Valentino) At the time, it was a parallel approach to the work of Italian creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, whose work was defined by a search for beauty rooted in Roman classicism, epitomized by his colorful, dramatic haute couture collections and intense. Piccioli has since left the house, replaced by former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who will present his first collection in September 2024. Before that, Valentino opens a new chapter in London this month (April 2024) with the opening of a new boutique on Sloane Street, the latest outpost of 'The New Maison' concept. Seeking the feeling of intimacy evoked in other recent openings and renovations, the store spreads over four floors, defined by an ambiance of subtle but enveloping richness: red velvet sofas and shimmering mirrored ceilings, ivory and white checkerboard floors in black marble and Botticino, and elegant black marble displays showcasing Valentino's glamorous range of ready-to-wear and accessories. (Image credit: Courtesy of Valentino) Entering through a neoclassical white stone façade – an echo of the sprawling Valentino store at 645 Madison Avenue in New York which opened in November 2023 – shoppers will then enter the main ground floor space, notable for a striking red staircase that leads to the upper levels of the store. . Touches of red are omnipresent throughout the store, Valentino's iconic tone, favored by the house's founder Valentino Garavani, who left his post as creative director in 2008. “Red is Valentino's emblematic color and is extends everywhere; red is not just a color. It’s a brand that doesn’t fade, a logo, an iconic element of the brand, a value,” he said. Elsewhere, elements of classic Italian design dot the space. Among them, the “Camaleonda” sofa from B&B Italia by Mario Bellini, created in different colors and fabrications for the space. A fourth floor, meanwhile, is entirely dedicated to private clients, with a red, black and ivory space inspired by sleazy 1970s interior design. Valentino says this dedication to the individual is inspired by Italian hospitality, with a made-to-order service offering a selection of clothing in exclusive iterations. Valentino, 185-186 Sloane Street, London is now open. Get our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world straight to your inbox. valentino.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Valentino) (Image credit: Courtesy of Valentino) (Image credit: Courtesy of Valentino) (Image credit: Courtesy of Valentino)

