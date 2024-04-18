Venus Williams Wears Asymmetrical Mini Dress at Challengers Premiere





Venus Williams always shows support for other tennis stars, whether fictional or not. The 43-year-old tennis champion attended the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers on Tuesday, April 16, in a gray asymmetrical mini dress. The figure-hugging number featured ruched details, a cinched waist and a sculpted boat neck top. Venus wore her hair straightened and slicked back in a light, slicked back style. She sported thick winged black eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow and dewy foundation. Challengerswhich will be available in theaters from April 26, follows three tennis players — Tashi (Zendaya), Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O'Connor) – as they find themselves embroiled in a messy love triangle. Related: Zendaya dazzles in loose Vera Wang dress at 'Challengers' premiere

Zendaya takes the drama from the tennis court to the red carpet while promoting her new film, Challengers. The Emmy winner plays Tashi Duncan in the Luca Guadagnino-directed drama, a tennis prodigy whose career is cut short by injury. She begins coaching, eventually turning her husband (Mike Faist) into […] Venus wasn't the only real tennis star in attendance at the premiere. Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard was also present. She wore a black sequinned maxi dress, which she styled with open heels and a white handbag. Bouchard, 30, made history in 2014 at Wimbledon when she became the first Canadian player to advance to a Grand Slam singles final. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Notably, Venus' sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena was unable to attend the premiere. While her absence may have disappointed some fans, the premiere's red carpet fashion seemed to more than make up for it. Take Zendaya, 27, for example. She looked stunning in a custom Vera Wang gown that featured a black lace bodice and a billowy pink and black layered skirt. She wore her hair in a chic bun and highlighted her eyes with shimmering pink eyeshadow, long lashes and thin black eyeliner. She completed the look with rosy pink blush and glossy lips. Related: 'Challengers' Movie: Everything You Need to Know About Zendaya's New Tennis Drama

Zendaya turns up the heat on and off the field in her upcoming sports drama, Challengers. The Luca Guadagnino-directed film stars Zendaya as Tashi, a tennis star caught in a messy love triangle with fellow athletes Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O'Connor) who has followed the trio since they were teenagers until adulthood. […] Throughout the Challengers press tour, Zendaya (with the help of her stylist of 13 years, Law Cockroach) channeled tenniscore in almost every red carpet outfit. At the premiere's afterparty, Zendaya wore an elegant yellow dress that matched the exact shade of a tennis ball. The fitted dress featured a plunging neckline and a single tennis ball at the waist.

