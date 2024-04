All the fashion highlights from Milan Design Week 2024

Miu Miu is another brand that debuted at Salone del Mobile this season. In a clever variation on the format used by its larger sister brand, Prada, it unveiled the Miu Miu Literary Club, a two-day program of panels and talks highlighting the work of a pair of little-known female authors. The venue couldn't have been more Miu Miu if it tried: a few blocks from the Duomo, the event took place in the Circolo Filologico Milanese, a 19th-century library and cultural club straight out of 'a film by Wes Anderson. At the conference I attended, curator and writer Lou Stoppard led a fascinating and truly moving panel with multi-award-winning authors Jhumpa Lahiri, Sheila Heti and Claudia Durastanti, in which they discussed the pioneering neorealist novel of 'Alba De Cspedes. Forbidden notebook, which gained a new audience after being reissued last year for the first time in 70 years by Pushkin Press. During their wide-ranging conversation, in which Lahiri proudly presented a dog-eared paperback copy of one of De Cspedess's novels that she discovered during her usual Sunday strolls through her local Roman market in Porta Portese, along with a delightfully cheesy retro cover, the trio discussed everything from keeping a diary, to motherhood, to the paradox of male writers from Dante to Proust putting their inner emotional worlds on the page and being celebrated for it, while women working in a similar mode are marginalized as confessional writers. The assembled group of listeners, which included Zawe Ashton, Poppy Delevingne and Ella Richards, all decked out head to toe in Miu Miu, were captivated, and when the time came to end the talk, you could have heard a pin drop . (Until the room promptly erupted in applause.) Afterwards, guests chatted over canapes and spritzes in the charming book-lined lounge area, and many were already beginning to leaf through the provided copies of Forbidden notebook. It was a brilliantly executed new facet of the Miu Mius tradition of championing creative women. Women's Tales film program as another example and an unexpected highlight of Milan Design Week. L.H. Dolce & Gabbana

