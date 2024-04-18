Zendaya's Vera Wang Dress Brings Romance to 'Challengers' Premiere

Zendaya put tenniscore to rest on Tuesday while attending the premiere of “Challengers” in Los Angeles.

Zendaya at the premiere of “Challengers” on April 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress brought some drama to the red carpet in a pink Vera Wang ballgown with black accents, featuring a lingerie-inspired bustier with an attached garter belt. She completed her romantic ensemble with studs and diamond rings.

Image designer Law Roach, Zendaya's longtime stylist, dressed her for the occasion.

Zendaya wore her brunette tresses in a bun, while her makeup consisted of a glossy pink lip and matching blush.

Zendaya at the premiere of “Challengers” on April 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Zendaya's look at the 'Challengers' LA premiere marks a departure from the rest of her press tour wardrobe. Roach curated a collection of tennis-inspired looks in reference to the film's theme.

Zendaya's viral 'Challengers' ensembles include a pair of custom Loewe heels adorned with tennis balls, which she wore to the film's photo shoot in Rome, as well as a Thom Browne dress featuring a pleated skirt and appliques racket.

Zendaya and Roach have worked together for over a decade. Roach is widely credited with raising the actress' profile in the fashion world.

Zendaya at the premiere of “Challengers” on April 16 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Zendaya's fashion and beauty endorsers include Lancôme, Valentino, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton, the latter of which she became an ambassador for in 2023.

“Challengers,” in theaters April 26, follows a retired tennis professional, played by Zendaya, who finds herself in a love triangle with two other athletes. Starring Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, the film is directed by “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino.

