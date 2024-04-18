Tennis wins All-PacWest awards – Azusa Pacific University Athletics

Azusa Pacific tennis is well represented in the PacWest playoff awards, highlighted by Players of the Year. Elias Emilio Walter And Madison Kane Freshman of the Year Soren Grandke , and Mark Bohren, who is the men's and women's coach of the year. In addition to these awards, Walter and Miha Velicki were first-team All-PacWest honorees in both singles and doubles, while the women's team saw Kane earn a first-team singles selection, Miruna Tudor a second team honor, and Julia Jordan with a nod from the third team. Kane and Tudor were also named first-team doubles duo, while Jordan and Bautista Wines earned second-team doubles honors.

Walter is the men's player of the year after going 19-0 throughout the regular season, including a 10-0 record at No. 1 and a 9-0 record at No. 2. 16 of Walter's victories came in straight sets, and he limited his opponent to one or more matches won in 15 sets. Since last season, Walter is undefeated in his last 23 matches. Walter, who is currently ranked No. 30 in the country in singles, defeated Biola's Nico Ramirez in straight sets a few weeks ago. Coming into this match, Ramirez was ranked No. 27 nationally.

Kane was chosen as the top women's player after going 16-2 for the Cougars at No. 1 in the lineup. Kane has not only won straight sets 14 times, but he has done so in dominant fashion. Kane has outscored her opponents by a score of 6-0 in 14 sets this season, and she has limited her opponents to winning two matches or fewer in 19 sets. In mid-March, Kane defeated Emily Hafner of MSU Denver by a score of 6-0, 6-2. At the time of this match, Hafner was ranked No. 21 nationally. In the most recent ITA national rankings, Kane is the No. 10 singles player in the country.

Grandke earned the honor of top male freshman after going 17-2 in his first collegiate season. Grandke played the majority of his games at No. 3 and No. 4 in the Cougars' lineup, where he posted records of 6-2 and 9-0, respectively. Grandke beat 12 of his opponents in straight sets and went on a 14-game winning streak from early February to mid-March.

Bohren is now a three-time men's coach of the year, and this is the first time he has won the award for the women. The men's team is coming off a 19-0 regular season campaign, which is only the second time in program history in which the Cougars have had an undefeated regular season. The Cougars are currently ranked No. 13 nationally and are the top seed in this week's PacWest tournament, where they are aiming for a third straight conference title. On the women's side, Bohren led the Cougars to an 18-1 record, which was the program's best regular season performance. In the latest ITA national rankings, the women are ranked No. 25 and second in this week's PacWest tournament.

Velicki is a first-team player after going 9-6 this season, highlighted by a 6-2 mark as the second spot on the Cougars' roster. Five of Velicki's victories came in straight sets, including three victories at No. 1 in the lineup. Alongside Walter in doubles, the pair went 13-2 at No. 1, and held their opponents to three games or fewer wins in 10 of those matches. Walter and Velicki are currently ranked No. 22 in the ITA National Doubles Rankings.

Tudor is a second-team selection after going 14-3 overall, including 12-2 at No. 4 in the lineup. Tudor, ranked No. 51 in the ITA national singles rankings, is undefeated in her last 11 matches and has won 12 straight sets. Tudor has dominated 23 sets this season, as she has held her opponents to two matches won or less. Tudor and Kane also earned conference dual recognition after going 13-2 at No. 1 for the Cougars. In six of their victories, Tudor and Kane held their opponents to two games won or less.

Jordan was named to the third team after going 10-4, playing all but one match at number 2. Eight of Jordan's victories came in straight sets. Not only did she regularly win in straight sets, but on five occasions she also held her opponents to two games or fewer won in both sets of the match. In doubles, Jordan and Bautista were voted the No. 2 doubles team after posting an overall record of 14-3, with the majority of their matches played at No. 2 (13-3). In four of their victories, Jordan and Bautista blanked their opponents for 6-0 victories.

The Cougars open play in the PacWest tournament tomorrow. The men will face No. 8 MSU Denver at 9 a.m., while the women will face No. 7 Hawai'i Hilo at 1 p.m.