Fashion
2024 WNBA Draft Fashion Showcases Individuality and Hometown Pride
It's obvious that the underlying theme of Monday night's WNBA Draft hype was empowerment. From bright designer looks to subtle homages to their hometown, the rookies showed off every ounce of their individuality and personality.
The most difficult decision for a woman on a special occasion concerns beauty. Women need to consider every detail, from the right hairstyle to the perfect accessories. For other women, especially taller ones, the search is more difficult with options less suited to their size. However, the rookies, with their vibrant orange carpet looks, made the process look effortless.
Rickea Jackson grabbed attention with not just one, but two stunning looks. I choose between these two cuts and I say to myself: Why not give them both? You will never have another draft again. Go big or go home, she told the Grio, after becoming the No. 4 overall draft pick for the Los Angeles Sparks.
The first outfit, a striking red pantsuit with Cartier glasses and black heels, was a powerful statement that paid homage to her hometown of Detroit. The second look, a shimmering silver pantsuit, gave the sophisticated sparkle she wanted for the selection. Both looks showcased all of her personality, while also giving the world a glimpse of the fierceness that her hometown had instilled in her.
Dyaisha Fair also paid homage to her hometown with her messy look. The main focus of her fashion statement was subtlety with a bit of flair. The Rochester, New York native achieved that goal, with the little details that tied the outfit together. Her jacket featured a bedazzled flower on its right side, representing her hometown nickname, and her Prada sneakers added the finishing touch.
The evening looks proved one thing: rookies love designer brands. Along with Jackson's Cartier glasses and Fairs Prada sneakers, Charisma Osborne's Louis Vuitton handbag was the perfect accessory for her cream Veronica Beard suit. Angel Reese, who secured her dress two days before the draft, wore a sparkling Bronx and Banco backless dress, complemented by a Simon Miller bag and Christian Louboutin shoes.
These creator additions are just the beginning for players as more and more opportunities open up on and off the pitch. With the rise in viewership and NIL deals, gamers are in the spotlight more than ever. Increasing mindfulness is an adjustment for any person, and learning to stay grounded in the present moment is key.
For some players, the clothes and accessories they wore reminded them of who they were and their goals. With her white dress, silver A-necklace, and sparkly basketball purse, Aaliyah Edwards hit the orange carpet with her signature purple and yellow tresses on display. Amid the excitement of the draft, it was her mother's Edwards bracelet that gave her confidence and kept her present in the moment.
This bracelet says: Whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose daughter you are and strengthen your crown, she said. My mom gave me this bracelet, so it's something that keeps me grounded because a little piece of her is always with me and it just reminds me to stay confident, to know my strength and my worth.
Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Business Insider, Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, Rolling Out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on X: @TheKaylaGrant
