15 Best Summer Shoes for Men of 2024





1 Horsebit moccasins Gucci men's loafers with horsebit 1 Horsebit moccasins Gucci men's loafers with horsebit Because there's always room for another pair of Gucci horsebit loafers. Material: Sweden Size range: 5.5-14.5 2 Boat shoes Ralph Lauren Merton leather boat shoe 2 Boat shoes Ralph Lauren Merton leather boat shoe No summer shoe collection is complete with the humble boat shoe, and Ralph Lauren's iteration is as classic as it gets. One reviewer writes: “Comfort, versatility, and ease of wear are the best adjectives to describe these shoes. I can wear boat shoes all day, every day, confident that my foot won't hurt. I enjoy the ability to wear these casual shoes wherever I need them.” Material: Leather Size range: 7-15 3 Suede moccasins Loro Piana Sea-Sail Walk Loafers 3 Suede moccasins Loro Piana Sea-Sail Walk Loafers Loro Piana is the latest luxury brand to give boat shoes the designer treatment in 2o24. Featuring soft suede uppers, a flexible footbed and durable rubber soles for added grip, this minimalist pair is the product of refined Italian craftsmanship. Material: Sweden Size range: 39-46 Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 4 Driving moccasins Tod's Gommino moccasin 4 Driving moccasins Tod's Gommino moccasin Originally created in the 1960s for men who wanted added grip while sitting behind the wheel, Tod's driving shoes are versatile enough for casual or formal wear. Material: Sweden Size range: 7-13 5 The slides Todd Snyder Nomad Suede/Leather Crossover Sandal 5 The slides Todd Snyder Nomad Suede/Leather Crossover Sandal Handmade by artisans in Tuscany, these leather slides feature a cushioned suede footbed that comfortably hugs feet with every step. Throw it on with shorts during the day or linen pants for evening outings. An evaluator reports: “These go great with jeans or shorts and are the most comfortable sandals yet.” Material: Leather/suede Size range: 8-13 6 The decisions-makers JM Weston suede loafers 6 The decisions-makers JM Weston suede loafers These bright blue espadrille loafers were made for fun in the sun. Material: Suede/jute Size range: United Kingdom7-United Kingdom11 Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 7 White sneakers Common Projects Original Achilles Sneakers 7 White sneakers Common Projects Original Achilles Sneakers Like little black dress shoes, white sneakers can be dressed up or down without hesitation. A buyer says: “Excellent white sneakers that were specifically what I was looking for. Clean, stylish and versatile! Comfortable!” Material: Leather Size range: 6-14 8 The windy pair Manolo Blahnik Mario leather-trimmed raffia loafers 8 The windy pair Manolo Blahnik Mario leather-trimmed raffia loafers On those scorching days when leather is a no-no, Manolo Blahnik's elegant raffia loafers are the answer to your sartorial woes. Material: Raffia/leather Size range: UK6-UK13 9 Sneakers Frescobol Carioca Helio suede espadrilles 9 Sneakers Frescobol Carioca Helio suede espadrilles Flat espadrilles are a big hit in the women's shoe department, and men's styles are just as comfortable, light and airy. Material: Suede/straw Size range: 40-46 Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below ten The sandals Saint Laurent Culver leather sandals ten The sandals Saint Laurent Culver leather sandals Forget flip-flops: these strappy sandals will keep you looking neat and put-together poolside. Material: Leather Size range: EU39-UE45 11 Slip-on sneakers Vince Fletcher Moccasin 11 Slip-on sneakers Vince Fletcher Moccasin For a hassle-free sneaker that you can slip on and off with ease, you can't go wrong with sporty slip-ons. Vince's pair also features perforations that provide comfortable breathability. A buyer says: “Great sneaker, can be dressed up or down.” Material: Sweden Size range: 7-13 12 The Birkenstocks Birkenstock Arizona Soft Sole 12 The Birkenstocks Birkenstock Arizona Soft Sole Would it really be a men's summer shoe selection without a pair of cult classic Arizonas from Birkenstock? A buyer says: “I've been wearing Birkenstocks for over 20 years! They're the most comfortable sandals on the market!” Material: Leather Size range: 7-13.5 Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 13 Penny moccasins Peter Millar Day Tripper Penny Loafer 13 Penny moccasins Peter Millar Day Tripper Penny Loafer When buying summer moccasins, opt for soft colors and more airy materials. This wise penny moccasin-sneaker hybrid is exactly what we had in mind. A buyer says: “I love these loafers and have purchased a pair in every color. They look great, fit extremely well and are made with top-notch construction.” Material: Sweden Size range: 8-12 14 Tasseled moccasins Brunello Cucinelli Suede Loafers with Pompoms 14 Tasseled moccasins Brunello Cucinelli Suede Loafers with Pompoms When you want to give your casual shoe game a boost, you turn to Brunello Cucinelli. Case in point: These suede tassel loafers will add oomph to an otherwise understated outfit. Material: Sweden Size range: 6-13 15 Dress shoes Scarosso Andrea Nero Loafers 15 Dress shoes Scarosso Andrea Nero Loafers Black leather makes this pair formal, while woven details add a touch of texture and an airy touch to every step. Material: Leather Size range: 39-48 Sophie Dweck is an associate shopping editor for Town & Country, where she covers beauty, fashion, home & decor, and more. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

