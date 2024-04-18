Apparel design students drop out of fashion show – The Minnesota Daily

The University of Minnesota's College of Design changed its curriculum this year to give clothing design students more options than designing clothing lines.

Lacking enough pieces to pull off a fashion show, which was the norm in recent years, clothing design seniors have opted for other options, including research development or digital representation of models for their thesis end of studies.

Apparel design professor Elizabeth Bye said the program has evolved into two tracks: creative fashion design and another focused on technical design. She added that students can also do both, which was previously the program's standard.

Bye said that instead of requiring all students to make a line of senior clothing to showcase in a fashion show, seniors now write a thesis that is more focused on some sort of research.

The types of projects students can complete for their senior thesis are much broader and meet the needs of our students' diverse interests, Bye said.

Bye added that very few students graduated this year with enough pieces to create a line and put on a fashion show.

According to Bye, students must devote countless hours and resources to put on a show for little return because only a limited number of people in the fashion industry participate. However, a new student group, Apparel Design Collective, still offers the opportunity for students who want to participate in a fashion show.

Isabel Friedell, a fourth-year clothing design student, said the lack of a senior fashion show was due to a combination of funding, small class sizes and the number of students not having enough the rooms.

Instead, Friedell turned to the Apparel Design Collective, which she said was originally a group for seniors in clothing design to put on the fashion show.

The group has now opened up to all clothing design students and continues to be the only student group for the major.

It's a really good way to connect with people outside of your year, Friedell said. I don't think I would have really met anyone, I think I would have been stuck with the seniors.

The Collective officially started in early 2024 and now has around 30 active members, according to the group's president and third-year student, Mae Sann.

Sann said the Collective is a place where all clothing design students and academics can enjoy clothing and show their passion outside of class.

It's realistic to think that when you're in school, that's all you design for, Sann said. You don't have time to do it outside of class, and so that's exactly what it's supposed to be. There are no really strict deadlines for anything, everything just happens as you are and presents what you want, not what is expected of you.

Currently, the Collective is working on organizing events and exhibitions, with the hope of eventually having a fashion show for all students. The group tries to bring professionals from the Minnesota area to come and talk, Sann said.

We were taught a lot about making a garment that fits a clothing form that you can model and that you can mass produce, so we want to give students an outside option to learn something different, Sann said.

Bye said she was excited to see the Collective reform and create an opportunity for students to do fashion shows or other events.

I'm excited that if there's interest in doing a show, that the student group is the organization that's going to do it,” Bye said.

Svea Krisetya, second-year student and Collectives fundraising coordinator, said watching the senior fashion show last year was inspiring.

We were a little disappointed that it wouldn't happen again this year, but obviously it's the seniors' choice and not everyone wants to put on a show, Krisetya said.

According to Krisetya, the students began to realize how much work and money goes into a fashion show and how necessary it is to have a club and an organization to pull off something like a fashion show.

Just putting roots into the ground so they can have a stronger foundation is the collective's main goal, Krisetya said.