American Airlines Flight Improvements | CNN highlighted

No matter which cabin you fly in, the ride is about to get more comfortable and more sustainable on American Airlines.

The Fort Worth-based carrier gave us an overview of its complete overhaul of its onboard experience, which aims to increase comfort, reduce waste, improve style and improve passenger satisfaction.

The news comes as American Airlines plans to launch its highly anticipated new flagship suite later this year, which will feature private doors.

Here's a closer look at some of the improvements to U.S. flights, which will be aboard more than 300 international and transcontinental flights in Flagship First, Flagship Business and premium economy starting Memorial Day weekend.

Premium cabin passengers will have a range of brands in their amenity kits, as American updates them regularly based on customer feedback. These kits will include essential products like toothbrushes, earplugs and sleep masks, as well as new cyclical skin care products.

The program starts with a specialized Thirteen Lune kit, available for the first few weeks, followed by the standard summer amenity kit.

Each specialty kit will be available for a limited time and will highlight partner brands via QR codes.

Improved bedding and sleepwear



American also aims to improve the in-flight sleep experience for its customers. The airline will launch new bedding, pillows and sleepwear designed to enhance the on-board rest experience.

Double-sided pillows will be provided in Flagship First and Flagship Business, offering both cool-touch and traditional fabric options. Upgraded bedding options, including lumbar pillows, blankets, premium duvets and fleece blankets, will be available in all cabins. These items are sourced from premium brands and developed with a focus on sustainability, including recycled materials from John Horsfalls' Re-Thread collection.

Flagship First passengers on international flights will continue to receive pajamas, while Flagship Business passengers on all international flights will now receive slippers.

Most pillows, duvets and blankets contain recycled fibers, which the airline says will maintain their quality while reducing environmental impact. The bedding will now be distributed in reusable zip-lock bags made from recycled fibers, which the airline says will save around 25 tonnes of plastic waste per year.

New dining menus are also taking off in the United States and beyond. These dishes are designed to offer diverse flavors inspired by American Airlines' global destinations. From internationally inspired pastas to salads, passengers can enjoy a variety of delicious options.

In a statement to CNN highlighted, American Airlines said: Jet set travelers to one of America's new summer destinations like Nice, Naples or Copenhagen will be able to enjoy delicious offerings like Macadamia Crusted Sea Bass with Cream Sauce. citrus, quinoa, grilled orzo and green beans. In addition to these dishes, rotisserie chicken, tortelloni pasta and other offerings, including new pre-order options, will continue to be offered this spring in business class on flights from the United States to international destinations .

In business class from Europe, passengers can enjoy dishes like chili-marinated chicken or a duo of gnocchi. Domestic business class travelers can enjoy deals like shawarma-seasoned grilled chicken or chicken enchiladas, as well as new pre-order options including short rib mac and cheese.

A selection of award-winning wines will accompany these new culinary offerings in premium cabins.

In addition to upgraded amenities, bedding and dining options, passengers on the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, upgraded Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A321XLR aircraft can expect an improved experience. The new interior includes Flagship Suite seating with features such as private doors, wireless charging and Bluetooth.

Like JetBlues Mint Studio and Virgin Atlantics Retreat Suites, American will offer an enhanced experience in the first row of business class on the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and the upgraded Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which it calls Flagship Suite Preferred. This seat offers more space, multiple storage options and exclusive amenities, including Nest bedding mattress toppers, Nest Bedding pajamas and a skincare kit from Thirteen Lune by Joanna Vargas And Relevant.

Premium economy travelers will also benefit from upgrades such as wireless charging and more storage, while main cabin passengers can look forward to new 4K displays and improved connectivity. And everyone can be entertained with high-speed Wi-Fi and more than 1,500 entertainment options.

We're thrilled to see that American Airlines is taking comfort and durability to new heights in all cabins.

From the highly anticipated Flagship Suite to upgraded dining and bedding options, the airline is doubling down on the onboard experience. You can also expect premium amenities that will be regularly refreshed based on customer feedback and eco-friendly initiatives like reusable packaging.

So whether you're jet setting to new summer destinations or relaxing on board, expect a top-notch experience with American Airlines. Best of all, you can take advantage of all these improvements with Travel Rewards.

