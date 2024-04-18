Dress up with The Dude as 'The Lebowski Experience' returns to DC

This Saturday, “The Lebowski Experience” celebrates its fifth anniversary as the live concert tribute to the film's music returns to the Pearl Street Warehouse in DC, fittingly on 4/20.

“The Lebowski Experience” performs at the Pearl Street Warehouse. (Josh Brick)(Courtesy of Josh Brick) “The Lebowski Experience” performs at the Pearl Street Warehouse. (Josh Brick)(Courtesy of Josh Brick) Last year, they reunited to mark the 25th anniversary of the Coen brothers' film “The Big Lebowski” (1998).

Chris Boesen plays The Dude, a Los Angeles slacker mistaken for a millionaire as he seeks compensation for a rug that debt collectors peed on, while trying to find the millionaire's missing wife between bowling games. The Dude became an alternate character for Boesen, performing weddings as a Dudist priest practicing Dudeism.

“When we started, it was just a fun little project between friends. We thought it would be fun. Nobody would get the joke,” Boesen told WTOP. “It turns out there's such a community of people who really love the film, who love the characters and who have created a religion around it, that it turns into a festival atmosphere with people in costumes. It's just strange and exciting to be at the center of it all as The Dude.

Jackie Treehorn is played by Louis Bayard, author of historical fiction like the 2006 novel “The Pale Blue Eye,” a mystery riff on Edgar Allan Poe that was made into a 2022 film starring Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson.

“The thing with 'Lebowski,' it was hard for me at first because it was a film noir that doesn't want to resolve itself, it's a mystery that won't be solved,” Bayard told WTOP . “It took me a while to get used to it, but I think they were ahead of the game in some ways with this film. Now people are still catching up with it and there's definitely a huge cult following, but it's a cult following, there are people who are never going to be interested in this movie because it's so weird!

The set list includes favorites from the film's soundtrack including Bob Dylan's The Man in Me, Kenny Rogers & The First Editions Just Dropped In (to See What Condition My Condition Was In) and Creedence Clearwater Revivals Run Through the Jungle , as well as The Gypsy Kings' cover of Hotel California by The Eagles.

“Obviously the songs that everyone knows, Bob Dylan, Kenny and First Edition for the dream sequence, but there's some other stuff that's not quite rock 'n' roll,” Boesen said. “There’s proto-punk with The Monks, then there’s jazz with Nina Simone and 50s exoticism with Yma Sumac, it’s a wide variety of music. What people know and sing with is Creedence. … We also do Eagles, which is hard for me because 'I hate the Eagles, man.'

Of course, the audience is encouraged to dress like the band members on stage.

“The whole cast, everyone is in costume but also in character. So while we’re playing the music, we’re also performing clips from the film,” Boesen said. “The highlight is usually the costume contest, because I bet a third or half of the people come to the show in costume. …Last year, I think the costume contest was won by a guy dressed as a rug.

“He tied the piece together,” Bayard joked. “These are some of the best musicians in the DMV area. They are amazing players, so even if you don't feel like dressing up and cosplaying, you can come and enjoy a great show.

