Fashion
Dress up with The Dude as 'The Lebowski Experience' returns to DC
This Saturday, “The Lebowski Experience” celebrates its fifth anniversary as the live concert tribute to the film's music returns to the Pearl Street Warehouse in DC, fittingly on 4/20.
WTOP's Jason Fraley Presents “The Lebowski Experiment” (Part 1)
Last year, they reunited to mark the 25th anniversary of the Coen brothers' film “The Big Lebowski” (1998).
This Saturday, “The Lebowski Experience” celebrates its fifth anniversary with the return of the concert tribute to the music of the film. Rue des Perles warehouse in DC, fittingly on 4/20.
Chris Boesen plays The Dude, a Los Angeles slacker mistaken for a millionaire as he seeks compensation for a rug that debt collectors peed on, while trying to find the millionaire's missing wife between bowling games. The Dude became an alternate character for Boesen, performing weddings as a Dudist priest practicing Dudeism.
“When we started, it was just a fun little project between friends. We thought it would be fun. Nobody would get the joke,” Boesen told WTOP. “It turns out there's such a community of people who really love the film, who love the characters and who have created a religion around it, that it turns into a festival atmosphere with people in costumes. It's just strange and exciting to be at the center of it all as The Dude.
Jackie Treehorn is played by Louis Bayard, author of historical fiction like the 2006 novel “The Pale Blue Eye,” a mystery riff on Edgar Allan Poe that was made into a 2022 film starring Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson.
“The thing with 'Lebowski,' it was hard for me at first because it was a film noir that doesn't want to resolve itself, it's a mystery that won't be solved,” Bayard told WTOP . “It took me a while to get used to it, but I think they were ahead of the game in some ways with this film. Now people are still catching up with it and there's definitely a huge cult following, but it's a cult following, there are people who are never going to be interested in this movie because it's so weird!
The set list includes favorites from the film's soundtrack including Bob Dylan's The Man in Me, Kenny Rogers & The First Editions Just Dropped In (to See What Condition My Condition Was In) and Creedence Clearwater Revivals Run Through the Jungle , as well as The Gypsy Kings' cover of Hotel California by The Eagles.
“Obviously the songs that everyone knows, Bob Dylan, Kenny and First Edition for the dream sequence, but there's some other stuff that's not quite rock 'n' roll,” Boesen said. “There’s proto-punk with The Monks, then there’s jazz with Nina Simone and 50s exoticism with Yma Sumac, it’s a wide variety of music. What people know and sing with is Creedence. … We also do Eagles, which is hard for me because 'I hate the Eagles, man.'
Of course, the audience is encouraged to dress like the band members on stage.
“The whole cast, everyone is in costume but also in character. So while we’re playing the music, we’re also performing clips from the film,” Boesen said. “The highlight is usually the costume contest, because I bet a third or half of the people come to the show in costume. …Last year, I think the costume contest was won by a guy dressed as a rug.
“He tied the piece together,” Bayard joked. “These are some of the best musicians in the DMV area. They are amazing players, so even if you don't feel like dressing up and cosplaying, you can come and enjoy a great show.
WTOP's Jason Fraley Presents “The Lebowski Experiment” (Part 2)
Listen to our full conversation here.
Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
OMCP 2024. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.
|
Sources
2/ https://wtop.com/entertainment/2024/04/dress-up-with-the-dude-as-the-lebowski-experience-returns-to-dc/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Please resume: Were these 8 female Bollywood characters the villains of their story or simply misunderstood?
- Turkmen athletes won silver medals at the international youth table tennis tournament
- Dress up with The Dude as 'The Lebowski Experience' returns to DC
- PM Modi sends letter to NDA candidates, calls elections 'extremely important'
- Quentin Tarantino's latest film won't be “the film critic”; Woodpecker discarded
- Pediatricians on the frontline of gender-affirming care
- Europe expects two things from China. This might not go far for any of them.
- Trump's escalating legal outbursts come with growing risks for all
- Alia Bhatt becomes only Bollywood actor to make Time's 100 most influential list, Heart Of Stone director reacts
- Women's hockey announces 2024-2025 captains
- First Look: Laura Ashley Revives Fashion
- “The Owl House” brings Hollywood values to Japanese television