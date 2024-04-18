Fashion
Celebrity Style Guide #6: Michael Schumacher
When you think of Schumacher, you probably think: seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Ferrari's golden years or maybe even Mercedes reserve driver's father, Mick. You probably don't think of a style icon. At the age of 25, just three years after making his F1 debut with Jordan, Michael Schumacher won his first Formula 1 championship in 1994 with Benetton.
F1 was a very different world in the Schumacher era compared to the celebrity-clad Netflix sensation it has become today. The paddock is essentially a track, with Lewis Hamilton currently considered the most stylish man on the grid. But loyal fans know that Schumacher walked… so Hamilton could race.
Oakley and tracksuits
@f1qui
Michael Schumacher, the man you are! Absolutely slayed the house boots with every look! #fyp #f1 #formula One #f1pilots #formula1drivers #formula1modifications #f1edits #Michael Schumacher #mickschumacher #keepfighting michael
In the Y2K renaissance, tracksuit sets are one of the most popular things to re-emerge. Schumacher was the master of the runways, often pairing them with a pair of Oakley sunglasses and a leather bag or briefcase. Looks like these can be easily recreated and most parts can be bought second hand. If you're looking for Schumi-style Oakleys, try this sports model with polished frame.
When it comes to tracksuit sets, there are plenty of vintage Nike tracksuit bottoms you can buy second-hand on Depop like this one. classic black nylon pair. Nike also still sells pairs similar to the ones Schumacher wore like the solo swoosh sweatpants.
The cowboy Schumacher
Do you like the cowboy aesthetic? Do you like Formula 1? Well, you're in luck, because many of Schumacher's signature outfits incorporated western boots and heavily crafted button-downs to make a statement in the paddock.
@formula.fashion
2 x 7 wdc and 2 x style icons #fashion #style #Formula 1 #f1 #Michael Schumacher #LewisHamilton #formulafashion #fyp
How to recreate the aesthetic of the cowboy Schumacher? Simply by a) browsing your dad's wardrobe for the flowery buttons your mom won't let him wear or, b) checking Vinted, Depop or Ebay for 70s and 90s western shirts, like this one. 70s shirt on eBay.
Denim on denim… on denim
Schumi was a denim lover and especially loved double denim moments. Lucky for you, double denim is very fashionable right now, so pair it with cowboy-style boots and a statement belt to complete the look. There is a lotof trendy belts currently on the market to recreate Schumacher's denim looks, like this onefaux leather belt from Asos.
The classic Levi's trucker jacketgoes with just about everything, including a matched pair of 501s.
Fur coats and leather pants
If you thought the “mob wives” trend was new, think again. At an event with his wife Corrina (who incidentally wore a dazzling silver monochrome look), Schumacher sported a black leather coat with fur trim and matching leather pants. He also paired it with a black silk shirt and a cross necklace: it may be the most stylish men's outfit ever. And you can recreate it!
Associate this Reclaimed vintage coat on Asos with leather pants, like those of 'SFR'and you too will feel like a seven-time Formula 1 world champion.
In the fast-paced world of Formula 1, Michael Schumacher was not only a legend on the track, he was also a style icon. In a sport where speed reigns supreme, Schumacher showed that style can be just as important as lap times. So whether you're into tracksuits, denim or premium clothing, there's a little bit of Schumi style for everyone in today's F1 fashion scene.
|
