Lauren Sanchez's State Dinner Dress Sparks Hot White House Fashion Debate

(The hill) In a city generally unconcerned with fashion and fraught with partisan friction, a high-profile figure's attire at a swanky White House affair sparked a fierce debate seemingly every bit as polarizing as politics in Washington .

Lauren Snchez, former television host turned philanthropist and fiancée of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, turned heads at the White House last week when she wore a ruby ​​red dress to the state dinner for Japan. The $2,300 corset dress by Rosariofeatured a low cut, off-the-shoulder lace and cinched waist.





This spicy number sparked a political fashion storm.A publication on the social platformwith a photo of Snchez's bare clothing garnered over 4.4 million views.

Many social media users heavily criticized Sánchez's look at the state dinner, calling it completely inappropriate, embarrassing and the trashiest thing ever seen at the White House black-tie gala.

But Kate Bennett, a former fashion editor who covered state dinners and countless other events while CNN's former White House correspondent focused on the first lady, praised Snchez for staying true to the brand with its burgundy outfit.

Schez's style, Bennett said, is incredibly sexy and feminine and she makes no apologies for it.

She wears a black tie. Was it traditional White House black tie? No, but maybe people are in a situation of government disruption, joked Robin Givhan, the Washington Post's Pulitzer Prize-winning senior general critic.

Honestly, I find it kind of funny that traditional Washington got into a twist about a red dress and neckline, said Givhan, a former famous fashion writer.

The clothing choices for the state dinner, Bennett said, really run the gamut and represent the fashion muddled zone that exists in the nation's capital.

Some guests are really interested in the country they are hosting and wear certain colors or designers. And some look like they just grabbed something from the shopping cart and ran out of the office to the state dinner. I mean, that's what DC is all about, said Bennett, author of 2019's Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography.

You're never really sure, you never really have time, and you never really know what other people are going to wear. And it's a little different from any other city in terms of style and fashion, she said.

There's no written protocol, but it's just common sense, said a longtime East winger who has helped prepare state dinners. If you have a question about what this might be, you can consult Miss Manners, but you must use common sense.

I can't say you've never had bare skin in the White House before, the former White House official said, but many people would probably choose something else and still be able to make a statement with a magnificent dress.

The Hill has reached out to a representative for Sanchez for comment.

Kelly Johnson, the stylist who would have helped Coordinating Snchez's state dinner look, did not respond to The Hills' request for comment.

Deirdre Clemente, a fashion historian and associate director of the Reid Public History Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said any type of dress code is inherently sexist because it regulates women's bodies.

I think his overt sexuality or something like that really irritates people, Clemente said of Snchez, 54.

This isn't the first time the typically buttoned-up Washington has been full of chatter and sarcasm over a clothing controversy.

In 1971, Sonia McMahon, the wife of the Australian Prime Minister, made headlines for sporting the most daring yet tasteful dress seen at the White House during the Nixon administration at a state dinner in honor of the couple.

McMahons dress, describedby the Sydney Morning Heraldas a full-length royal cream, thigh-high slit, with continuous side panels filled with flesh-colored fabric, made a statement.

The Prime Minister's wife, the Australian newspaper exclaimed, put Australia on the American map without saying a word.

The talk of sewing is not limited to Washington women. Then-President Obama sparked a fierce debate over fashion victims in 2014 when he donned a beige suit during a press conference.

Then-Rep. Pete King (RN.Y.)said at the timethat the pursuit showed a lack of seriousness on the part of the commander in chief.

I don't think any of us can in any way excuse what the president did yesterday, King said.

The White House defended Obama's jacket in a statement released a day after the viral moment, saying it strongly supported the decision he made to wear his summer suit.

Like the drama of Obama's beige suit, Givhan said, the raised eyebrows at Snchez's style say a lot more about Washington than it does about her.

Washington still has an uncanny capacity for outrage over anything fashion-related, she said.

Senator John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) also found himself at the center of a fashion frenzy.

Last September,the Senate votedto require professional attire to be worn on the chamber floor, following a bipartisan backlash after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) attempted to relax the dress code.

Schumer's decision was seen by some as a way to accommodate Fetterman, known for opting for shorts and hoodies rather than suits at the Capitol.

According to University of Nevada historian Clemente, the rules of fashion are constantly changing.

As the boundaries around where things are allowed to be worn, who is allowed to wear them, and in what context and when change, people are getting annoyed. Cultural change annoys people, Clemente said.

The debate over failures in Washington is unlikely to die down any time soon. Although no formal state dinner has been announced, President Biden plans to welcome Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House for a state visit next month.

As for Snchez's choice of dress, former CNN reporter Bennett said that while the red dress wasn't her taste, she praised the licensed pilot for staying true to himself.

She certainly wore that dress with confidence, and I think that perhaps made her more of a target. But I'm sure that personally, that's just the way she is, she's incredibly confident.

Clemente said she loves seeing when people dress for themselves and do what they want for themselves.

I thought she was beautiful, said the fashion guru.

“I like people who are willing to step into the fray and don't care what people say because they will always wear that dress,” Clemente said. I respect people like that.

Asked what Washington might think of the fuss over Sanchez's fashion in a few years, Givhan said: “We might look back and think that was the time when Washington's black tie no longer needed be also buttoned up.

It can be fun, sexy or edgy, she said.