Is there anyone on tour who dresses better than Keith Mitchell? | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





The season isn't half over, but Keith Mitchell wins the Golf Digests Best Dressed of 2024 award. If the PGA Tour created such an award, you can bet it would be lucrative. (Sorry, Cashmere Keith, but our editorial team doesn't have outsized financial reserves to play with, so all you got was this photo shoot.) Now in its seventh season, the Chattanooga native, 32 years old, has a victory and a respectable life. – percentage achieved oscillating around two thirds. Such a record didn't translate into a ton of TV time, but he made every second count with an elegance so subtle it couldn't go unnoticed. Amidst all the loud peacocking and stretchy, fitted sameness, Mitchell stands out because he quietly places his intention into every item he wears, and it all combines to form an instantly recognizable fairway leg from the end of a par 5. Here, Mitchell is interviewed by the only other man in golf whose name is also synonymous with style, Marty Hackel, aka Mr. Style, who was fashion director at Golf Digest for 15 years. What do you think about the state of men's golf fashion on tour? Too scripted! Also, I think white belts need to die. A strong fashion sense is prevalent in other major professional sports, including football, basketball, and soccer. Why does professional golf seem allergic? All of these athletes can wear whatever they choose when entering the stadium and then change into their uniforms. The problem in golf is that no matter what players wear, fans equate it with their personal style, when in fact those clothes are most likely outfits written by their clothing sponsor. If more golfers could wear their own style on the course, I think a lot of golfers would thrive. Then again, I also think some players are helped by their uniforms. Blazer: Sid Mashburn Phantom Blazer, Navy High Twist, $995. Shirt: Sid Mashburn, short-sleeve knit popover, pink pima pique, $145. Pants: Sid Mashburn Dress Pants, Mid Gray High Twist, $395. How do you see the difference between on-course style and off-course style? I like to treat mine the same way, and that's why my look is a little different. I like to wear something that I can go straight to dinner in at a nice restaurant, or vice versa if there's something to do before I get to class. Most golfers are very golf oriented and not fashion oriented. When people see you, who is the man you want them to see? Oh, wow, a passionate man. You were given the nickname Cashmere Keith. Is it difficult to travel with all these sweaters? No way. I just clean them if they're dirty and use a sweater shaver if they're linting from abrasion under my swing arms. Pullover: Sid Mashburn fine gauge cashmere crewneck, camel, $350. Shoes: FootJoy, Dry Joy Premiere Series, white, $200. Watch: Louis Cartier tank Which golfers from the past did you draw inspiration for your style from? Arnold Palmer and Seve Ballesteros are the easiest. Johnny Miller when he wasn't completely loud. Much of what Miller did was a step ahead. Its bells were just a little wider, for example. The famous black and white houndstooth pants he wore, I personally liked and appreciated, but I don't think I would wear them. I prefer subtle patterns. What is the most difficult trip to prepare for? The West Coast swing because you go to Hawaii, San Diego, Palm Springs, Pebble Beach and then Phoenix. This represents four different climates, probably five. I definitely check three bags, because I've never been upset by under-packing, never by over-packing. The most difficult tournament is the Masters because you never know what you are going to get. It can be 40 degrees and raining, or 80 degrees and sunny and humid. The Open is actually the easiest because we know it's going to be cold. Even when we say it's hot, it's cold. Visor: Imperial Hats, the tour visor, $30. Pullover: Sid Mashburn fine gauge V-neck cashmere, navy, $395. Pants: Glen Sid Mashburn Plaid Backpack, Chocolate/Sand, $425. Shoes: Sid Mashburn Italian Tassel Loafers, Suede, Dark Chocolate, $595. Watch: Patek Philippe, Grandes Complications Ref. 5320G. Where do your signature visors go? Ha! I travel with a hat case because my imperial visors would be crushed in a suitcase. I usually pack four or five visors and roll with it. Why these invisible socks? I love the extra thick FootJoys that don't roll, but they don't make them anymore, so I buy them on Amazon. They are very comfortable and stable inside my shoes. You were a customer of the Sid Mashburn brand long before wearing his clothes on tour. What is the backstory? When I turned pro in 2014, I wore Nikes, but it was in college that a good friend alerted us to Sid. He had heard Sid speak at a retreat and told us what an amazing person he was. I visited the store when I could barely afford a pair of jeans and was treated like a guy buying a $10,000 suit. It marked me. It wasn't until a few years later that I first met Sid at a pop-up store in New York. It's fun working together now, being involved in all the little design details of what I'll wear on tour. When I'm in Atlanta, I bring friends to the store all the time to play ping pong and drink bourbon. Shirt: Sid Mashburn, short-sleeve knit popover, pink pima pique, $145. Belt: Sid Mashburn Conroy, chocolate alligator, $595. Shirt: Sid Mashburn in Dark Spruce Short Sleeve Pima Pique, $115. Pants: Sid Mashburn sidetab sport, seersucker, stone, $225. Watch: Laurent Ferrier Classic Micro-Rotor, Magnetic Green, Fourtane Jewelers. That's an interesting shirt (above) you're wearing. Tell us about it. This is called a popover. It's basically if a dress shirt and a golf shirt had a kid. Sid says he stopped the placket exactly where a blazer would button. This is so that it looks formal under a coat but casual without. I loved the design so much that I asked him if he could make the piquet shirt. [knit] fabric and cut the sleeves. He decided to also put a tennis tail and an extra inch at the bottom to make it a more athletic cut. I love when things have a specific functional purpose that translates into style. What is the most recent gift you bought for someone? A home. It's nice to be able to sit there and smoke a cigar. Suitcase: TUMI, TEGRA-LITE 4-Wheel Global Expandable Tote Suitcase, $1,295. Shoes: Sid Mashburn Nassau suede tassel loafers, beige, $450. Shirt: Sid Mashburn micro cellular spread collar dress shirt, blue, $195. Pants: Sid Mashburn, Italian wool/silk/linen, custom made. Give us a cigar recommendation. Montecristo White Label on the course because I can't play golf and drink. A style mistake that you regretted? Every time my pants were too long. Perfection is not a break, when the bottom simply kisses the top of your shoes. Any golfer with a sense of style takes their watch seriously and, from what I understand, you are no different. My grandfather passed away when I was in eighth grade and, through my father, he gave me his Rolex Datejust, which was engraved: To Keith with love, Papaw and Papa. The story is that when my father graduated from medical school, he bought my grandfather this Rolex Datejust as a gift to enable him to continue his education. My dad sent me to school and supported me when I started trying to play on tour, so when I got my PGA Tour card, I did the same for him. I bought a Rolex Datejust and had it engraved: Thank you for your love and support, Keith, and he hasn't taken it off since that day. I also bought my mother a Rolex before buying myself something big. My parents made so many sacrifices for me. I am fascinated by the sophistication of watch craftsmanship that goes back hundreds of years. I bought my wife an engagement ring, but when we got married we each bought Cartier Tank watches engraved with our initials and our wedding date. I purchased all of my watches from Fourtane Jewelers in Carmel, CA, run by my friend Josh Bonifas. He took over his father's business, so his knowledge is remarkable. Every time I play Pebble Beach, I visit the store. Best style advice you ever received? Elegance is in simplicity, which I received from my father. After all, a tuxedo is just black and white. My belt buckle belongs to my dad, and I've worn it since I got my first belt strap at 16. This is why the style is timeless to me.

