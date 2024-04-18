Connect with us

Fashion

Inside the Princess of Monaco's lace dress

Inside the Princess of Monaco's lace dress

 


LONDON — It was the lace wedding dress that launched a million lace wedding dresses when Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco on April 19, 1956.

The princess's Helen Rose dress was a gift from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios to the actress. It was created by a team of 35 members over six weeks, including dyers, beaders, milliners, seamstresses, hand embroiderers and designers. The dress is a combination of rose point lace, silk éclair, silk tulle, seed beads and wax flowers.

Twenty-five meters each of silk skin and silk taffeta, 100 meters of silk net and 300 meters of val lace were used for the dress and ivory veil.

Grace Kelly wedding dress, The great film star Grace Kelly photographed in her wedding dress in a gallery of frescoes within the Prince's Palace, just before the wedding ceremony where she will marry Ranier III of Monaco, thus becoming princess of the Principality. Monaco, April 18, 1956. (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

Grace Kelly on her wedding day in 1956.

Mondadori via Getty Images

The veil was designed not to hide Grace of Monaco's face using silk illusion net and rose stitch lace finishes and re-embroidered with thousands of small pearls.

The back of the veil features two little lace lovebirds.

The modest wedding dress sets the tone for conservative wedding dresses. The dress featured long sleeves and covered the bride's entire front and back. Made in four parts, the dress consisted of a bodice with attached underbodice, skirt support and slip, which were covered with a smoothing skirt and petticoat, ruffled petticoat and 'an attached basic petticoat. A cummerbund was then added, as was a lace insert on the back.

(Original caption) 01/25/1956-Hollywood, California: Despite receiving offers from top designers around the world, movie star Grace Kelly chose MGM designer Helen Rose to create her dress for her marriage with Prince Ranier III of Monaco in April. Here's Miss Rose (left) and Miss Kelly reviewing a sketch of one of the star's dresses in her current film.

Grace Kelly with Helen Rose.

Bettmann Archives

The dress has a seamless bodice that took two skilled seamstresses a month to embroider two pieces of lace together.

The princess carried a prayer book to the religious ceremony that was covered in the same fabric and pink-tipped lace used in the dress.

At the wedding ceremony, Kelly, who had grown up training to be a ballerina, wore 2 1/2 inch heels, making her almost the same height as Rainier III, who was 5'7 and the princess was 5'6.

The shoes were designed by David Evins, adding his own name in the right shoe and Kelly's name in the left shoe. The designer also added a copper coin into the shoe for good luck.

Grace Kelly wedding dress, The marriage of Prince Rainier III of Monaco, Louis Henri Maxence Bertrand de Grimaldi, with the American actress Grace Kelly, later known as Princess Grace. Original publication: Picture Post - 8336 - Wedding time - pub. 1956 (Photo by Joseph McKeown/Getty Images)

Grace Kelly wearing a Helen Rose wedding dress in 1956.

Getty Images

The princess donated her dress to her hometown museum, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, two months after the wedding, along with her hairstyle, veil, shoes and prayer book encrusted with lace and gold. pearls that she carried down the aisle.

To celebrate the princess's 50th wedding anniversary to Prince Rainier, the museum displayed her dress in 2006 along with one of the bridesmaid dresses and the bridesmaid dress in an exhibition titled “Worthy of a princess: Grace Kelly's wedding dress.

The wedding dress cost $65,200 in 1956, making it worth $623,000 today, making it one of the most expensive wedding dresses in history. Queen Elizabeth II paid $42,000 for her Norman Hartnell wedding dress and is now valued at $1.6 million.

“It was such an intricate dress. This remained secret until just two days before the wedding. Everyone wanted to see it,” Kristina Haugland, associate curator of costumes and textiles at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, said at the time.

“Helen Rose always said she wanted the focal point to be in the back, since that's what most people saw during the ceremony,” Haugland added.

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 01: Grace Kelly's wedding dress on display at Grace Kelly: From Movie Star to Princess, media preview of the exhibition at TIFF Bell Lightbox on November 1, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Grace Kelly's wedding dress on display in 2011 at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

WireImage

As befits any princess, there was more than one dress involved in Kelly's marriage to Rainier III, who never remarried after his wife's death in 1982.

On April 18, a day before the wedding, Kelly wore a pink floral dress designed by Rose to the civil ceremony which she wore with a Juliette cap, otherwise known as a mesh cap adorned with pearls and pearls.

The princess wore a white silk Lanvin dress designed by Antonio Canovas del Castillo to a press conference on the evening of her civil ceremony.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: TRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smile after their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The wedding of the second successor to the British throne was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1,900 guests, including foreign royals and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the royal wedding. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011.

Getty Images

Kelly's beautifully detailed lace dress has never gone out of style or out of fashion, as it has been imitated by Paris Hilton, Kitty Spencer and Kate Middleton.

When millions watched Middleton marry Prince William in 2011 in a Sarah Burton creation for Alexander McQueen, many cited the resemblance to the wedding dresses worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kelly and noted its traditional and somewhat traditional look. modest.

The Victorian-inspired dress was designed with an ivory lace bodice paired with a high lace collar and long lace sleeves. Her satin skirt featured a 9-foot train, worn by her sister Pippa Middleton, who also made an impact at the wedding in a fitted ivory-colored dress also designed by Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Lace was a crucial element of Middleton's wedding dress design. The dress was made of lace handmade at the Royal School of Needlework in London, based at Hampton Court Palace, and was decorated with individual flowers hand-cut from the lace. The bodice and skirt were designed from hand cut English lace and French Chantilly lace.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://wwd.com/feature/grace-kelly-wedding-dress-1236314602/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: