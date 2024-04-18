Inside the Princess of Monaco's lace dress

LONDON — It was the lace wedding dress that launched a million lace wedding dresses when Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco on April 19, 1956.

The princess's Helen Rose dress was a gift from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios to the actress. It was created by a team of 35 members over six weeks, including dyers, beaders, milliners, seamstresses, hand embroiderers and designers. The dress is a combination of rose point lace, silk éclair, silk tulle, seed beads and wax flowers.

Twenty-five meters each of silk skin and silk taffeta, 100 meters of silk net and 300 meters of val lace were used for the dress and ivory veil.

Grace Kelly on her wedding day in 1956. Mondadori via Getty Images

The veil was designed not to hide Grace of Monaco's face using silk illusion net and rose stitch lace finishes and re-embroidered with thousands of small pearls.

The back of the veil features two little lace lovebirds.

The modest wedding dress sets the tone for conservative wedding dresses. The dress featured long sleeves and covered the bride's entire front and back. Made in four parts, the dress consisted of a bodice with attached underbodice, skirt support and slip, which were covered with a smoothing skirt and petticoat, ruffled petticoat and 'an attached basic petticoat. A cummerbund was then added, as was a lace insert on the back.

Grace Kelly with Helen Rose. Bettmann Archives

The dress has a seamless bodice that took two skilled seamstresses a month to embroider two pieces of lace together.

The princess carried a prayer book to the religious ceremony that was covered in the same fabric and pink-tipped lace used in the dress.

At the wedding ceremony, Kelly, who had grown up training to be a ballerina, wore 2 1/2 inch heels, making her almost the same height as Rainier III, who was 5'7 and the princess was 5'6.

The shoes were designed by David Evins, adding his own name in the right shoe and Kelly's name in the left shoe. The designer also added a copper coin into the shoe for good luck.

Grace Kelly wearing a Helen Rose wedding dress in 1956. Getty Images

The princess donated her dress to her hometown museum, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, two months after the wedding, along with her hairstyle, veil, shoes and prayer book encrusted with lace and gold. pearls that she carried down the aisle.

To celebrate the princess's 50th wedding anniversary to Prince Rainier, the museum displayed her dress in 2006 along with one of the bridesmaid dresses and the bridesmaid dress in an exhibition titled “Worthy of a princess: Grace Kelly's wedding dress.

The wedding dress cost $65,200 in 1956, making it worth $623,000 today, making it one of the most expensive wedding dresses in history. Queen Elizabeth II paid $42,000 for her Norman Hartnell wedding dress and is now valued at $1.6 million.

“It was such an intricate dress. This remained secret until just two days before the wedding. Everyone wanted to see it,” Kristina Haugland, associate curator of costumes and textiles at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, said at the time.

“Helen Rose always said she wanted the focal point to be in the back, since that's what most people saw during the ceremony,” Haugland added.

Grace Kelly's wedding dress on display in 2011 at the TIFF Bell Lightbox. WireImage

As befits any princess, there was more than one dress involved in Kelly's marriage to Rainier III, who never remarried after his wife's death in 1982.

On April 18, a day before the wedding, Kelly wore a pink floral dress designed by Rose to the civil ceremony which she wore with a Juliette cap, otherwise known as a mesh cap adorned with pearls and pearls.

The princess wore a white silk Lanvin dress designed by Antonio Canovas del Castillo to a press conference on the evening of her civil ceremony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011. Getty Images

Kelly's beautifully detailed lace dress has never gone out of style or out of fashion, as it has been imitated by Paris Hilton, Kitty Spencer and Kate Middleton.

When millions watched Middleton marry Prince William in 2011 in a Sarah Burton creation for Alexander McQueen, many cited the resemblance to the wedding dresses worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kelly and noted its traditional and somewhat traditional look. modest.

The Victorian-inspired dress was designed with an ivory lace bodice paired with a high lace collar and long lace sleeves. Her satin skirt featured a 9-foot train, worn by her sister Pippa Middleton, who also made an impact at the wedding in a fitted ivory-colored dress also designed by Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Lace was a crucial element of Middleton's wedding dress design. The dress was made of lace handmade at the Royal School of Needlework in London, based at Hampton Court Palace, and was decorated with individual flowers hand-cut from the lace. The bodice and skirt were designed from hand cut English lace and French Chantilly lace.