34 Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses 2024





Mixed model Hunter Bell Berkley Dress Mixed model Hunter Bell Berkley Dress This colorful dress from Hunter Bell offers a fun silhouette and a quintessential summer color palette. What else do you want? Sizes: 0-12 Colors: Patchwork Quilt Combination Spotted Long gathered polka dot dress in viscose and linen Reiss Spotted Long gathered polka dot dress in viscose and linen Reiss This dress is perfectly retro and mod, making it the perfect choice for anyone who loves a bit of old-school glamour. Sizes: 0-12 Colors: White black Belted V-neck Sabina Musyev Skylar metallic ruffle belt dress Belted V-neck Sabina Musyev Skylar metallic ruffle belt dress The shimmering fabric and tiered design of this Sabina Musyev dress creates a captivating silhouette. The belted waist and deep V-neckline highlight your figure with elegance and even comfort. Sizes: XS-L Colors: Antique Pink, Black, Bronze, Dark Blue, Navy Blue Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Satin drape PRETTYGARDEN satin summer dress Satin drape PRETTYGARDEN satin summer dress When it comes to affordable Amazon options, I'm obsessed with this asymmetrical option. Better yet, so are customers; it has excellent reviews. Sizes: S-XXL Colors: 32 options Customer reviews: This is one of the most flattering dresses I have purchased. I would say it's true to size because it fits perfectly! It is also very comfortable and easy to remove wrinkles/does not crease easily when you wear it. Sparkling Glitter Filkk Lilac Sequin Dress Sparkling Glitter Filkk Lilac Sequin Dress With its shimmering highlights and romantic lilac color, you can't miss this dress. Sizes: 34-44 Colors: Lilac Open back Show me your Mumu Jasmine backless mini dress Open back Show me your Mumu Jasmine backless mini dress This mini is a playful, even a little affectionate, choice. Its backless neckline adds allure, while the satin material gives it a luxurious look. Sizes: XS-XL Colors: 10 options Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Metallic tint Norma beautiful short dress Diana Metallic tint Norma beautiful short dress Diana When in doubt, go with Norma Kamali. Its iconic design and all its iterations are always flattering. Sizes: XXS-XL Colors: Gold Cuddles Retrofte Marsann embellished dress Cuddles Retrofte Marsann embellished dress This Retrofte dress is a glamorous option with its fun crystal details. Its intricate embellishments add a touch of luxury without appearing stuffy. Sizes: XXS-XXL Colors: Buttercream, military green Leg lunge Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Samba Dress Leg lunge Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Samba Dress With a silhouette like this, you're bound to attract attention. I think a black silk dress is a must-have for any wardrobe. Sizes: XS-XL Colors: 8 options Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Mini asymmetrical Acler Eddington – Short draped dress Mini asymmetrical Acler Eddington – Short draped dress A refreshing take on the little black dress, this one guarantees you'll look effortlessly elegant all evening long. Sizes: 2-12 Colors: Black, Apricot A bold brand Cult Gaia Kyma Dress A bold brand Cult Gaia Kyma Dress If you are going to party, this dress is for you. Sizes: XS-M Colors: Malibu Multi Square collar Danielle Guizio Avila printed ruffle dress Square collar Danielle Guizio Avila printed ruffle dress This dress is fun, feminine and versatile, everything a dress should be. Sizes: XXS-XL Colors: Avila Print Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Bow details Nina Ricci satin long dress Bow details Nina Ricci satin maxi dress Everything about this dress is beautiful. The luxurious satin fabric drapes beautifully and the bow straps give it a contemporary look. Sizes: 36-42 Colors: Lilac, Black Tube Dress PRETTYGARDEN strapless long dress Tube Dress PRETTYGARDEN strapless long dress You'll cut a refined, chic figure in this slit strapless number, and everyone won't know you spent so little on it. Sizes: XS-XXL Colors: 21 options Customer reviews: I bought the navy blue dress and I absolutely LOVE how it fits me! It's lined (wonderful) and the fabric is a good quality thicker so it's not see-through and provides a snug fit to the body. Sheath dress Dolce & Gabbana Quilted floral jacquard mini dress Sheath dress Dolce & Gabbana Quilted floral jacquard mini dress Not everyone can wear yellow, but if you can, wear this gorgeous mini on behalf of those of us who can't. Sizes: 36-48 Colors: YELLOW Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Large Floral LaDoubleJ Sizzler Dress Large Floral LaDoubleJ Sizzler Dress This eye-catching print and bold palette make it a standout choice for any celebration. Sizes: XXS-XL Colors: Gin/White hot red Reformation Oren silk dress hot red Reformation Oren silk dress Opinions are divided on whether it's appropriate to wear red to a wedding, but if you're interested, this Reformation option is extremely trendy. Sizes: XS-XL Colors: Lipstick, navy blue Strapless sweetheart Rhode Dali dress Strapless sweetheart Rhode Dali dress For the guest who wants a little fuss for the dress, I can't believe this print. Sizes: 0-14 Colors: Capri Orchard, Surf Deco Pink, Aquatic Flowering Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Off the shoulder Silvia Tcherassi Rossi dress Off the shoulder Silvia Tcherassi Rossi dress You can still wear long sleeves in summer, you just have to do it carefully. It needs the right colors, the right prints and the right silhouette. This new choice allows you to stay covered while still giving a coastal/nautical look. Sizes: SL Colors: Marine abstract wave Collared top Oscar de la Renta backless painted-poppy cotton-poplin dress Collared top Oscar de la Renta backless painted-poppy cotton-poplin dress This Oscar De La Renta dress is a fabulous splurge. It's so summery and the retro silhouette is very chic (and flattering). Sizes: 2-14 Colors: Pink/soft pink Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

