How to dress for cycling in cold, wet weather

After weeks of writing articles about the cobbled classics that I have never done, it feels good to change the subject to the Ardennes classics and write about races that I have experienced myself.

I never had much success in results, but I always enjoyed racing the second half of the spring classics.

La Flche Wallonne experiences one of the most unique and brutal finishes on the calendar at the famous Mur de Huy. Back when I was racing we only did it twice, but this year the men had to do it four times, and in brutal conditions, no less!

In almost every other race, the 1km to go banner means the race is about to end, but in Flèche Wallonne it seems like an eternity.

It's incomprehensibly steep, and the winner is not only the one with the best legs, but also the one who demonstrates the ability to be patient with their final acceleration. Three hundred meters, or even 200 m, to go is often too far to launch the winning move of the race, because the monkey can jump on your back like no other finish.

When Israel-Premier Tech's Stephen Williams launched his move with about 250m to go, I thought it was a little too early, but the winner of the Santos Tour Down Under in January managed to finish it and to achieve a huge victory for himself and his team.

I remember his post-race interview after taking his first victory in a WorldTour stage race at TdU and he said that the Ardennes classics were his next goal and he now also takes his first victory in the WorldTour one-day classics. Good for you, buddy!

Kasia comes in big

I'm a big fan of Kasia Niewiadoma!

It's been a while since she won a road race, but one of the things I like about her is that she always gives it her all and is happy with even that result. if he is not on the top step of the podium. I think his positive attitude is something to be admired and learned from.

She looked great on the lower slopes of the Mur de Huy and used her experience in this race to stay patient until the perfect moment. When she went all-in with 200m to go, I knew she would finally win this race that somehow eluded her. her for so long. Enjoy your special moment, Kasia. You deserved it!

Tips for Cycling in Rainy and Cold Weather

The riders were treated to great conditions at La Flche Wallonne. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

A big congratulations to all the men and women who finished the Flche Wallonne this year because the weather was catastrophic. I admit I've had a few bouts of PTSD during some of those epic days on the bike during my career.

You can ride in the cold, and you can ride in the wet, but riding in the cold AND the wet stinks!

We often hear about runners training to acclimate to the heat, but I'm pretty sure no one goes out and deliberately tries to adapt to the extreme cold while training. Sure, some runners seem to tolerate it better than others, but experience in icy conditions is essential not only to perform well on the day, but also to prevent illness.

Refueling on the bike when you can't feel your fingers or get into your pockets due to wearing a rain jacket is very difficult. You need to be even more vigilant when fueling on days like this because you're using a lot of energy to regulate your body temperature in addition to the normal caloric expenditure needed to complete the race. I used to stick gels under my shorts for easier access, but I often couldn't meet my energy needs relative to my expenses.

Knowing how to dress for these epic days is an art form. I remember being on the bus before on days like today and seeing some pretty crazy things. One of the most unique was seeing a rider choke on Vaseline and then wrap himself in plastic wrap like a mummy!

There's a fine line between staying warm and feeling stuck while running. Cold weather clothing technology has changed a lot and is quite expensive, but you'll be glad you invested in it when the day comes that you need it.

There is no such thing as a perfect cold weather kit, but here are the things I used during my racing days and still have in my rain bag to this day. I hope this helps you be better prepared if you find yourself riding or running in cold, wet weather.

Base Layer: This can be long sleeve, but I preferred to use a short sleeve merino wool layer.

Diving Gloves: When it's cold and wet, neoprene material works well because it warms the water close to the skin. I would suggest staying between 3mm and 5mm, because if you get thicker you lose the feeling of holding the bars.

Wool Socks: No matter what you do, your feet are going to get wet and the warming properties of wool do the trick.

Booties: Since I have wool socks underneath, I usually use plastic booties to block the wind, but in extreme conditions I also use neoprene booties.

Arm warmers/knee pads: My favorites were also merino wool, but I have used them several times in thermal material.

Headphones: Keeping your head and ears warm is very important. You need to be careful as you can easily overheat, so I suggest putting a good earmuff under a cycling cap as this will keep you warm and the visor will offer some protection. spray from the road.

Neck Protection: The invention of the buff was a game changer for me. If I got too hot on the climbs, I rolled it up and used it as an extra earmuff, then took it back down for the descents or when I got cold again.

Rain Jacket: In my opinion, this is the most important piece of combat gear one can have. Make sure you get one that has a zipper and velcro option. Sometimes you can't close it, so the Velcro backing is nice. I was so passionate about having the perfect rain jacket that I helped design the Bobby Jacket with Sportful back in the day.

Always stay aware of your body temperature and constantly zip/unzip your rain shirt or jacket to regulate heat. One of the biggest mistakes people make is wearing too many clothes or waiting too long to zip up or zip up their outerwear. The worst thing is being sweaty and cold from the inside out.

I'm pretty jealous of the cold weather clothing options that exist these days, so if there are any clothing companies that want to update the options I have in my 2004 rain bag, do so Me know.

I hope all your rides are warm, sunny and with the wind at your back, but if you find yourself in epic conditions where you simply have to survive, I want to remind you: if you've got it, you can always take turn it off, but if you don't have it, you're in trouble!