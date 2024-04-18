New Law Roachs Fashion Competition Series Is Almost Here





Getty Images Law Roach and Julia Fox are soon beginning an exciting new chapter. The duo teamed up to host a new fashion competition series called OMG Fachounwhich will be launched on May 6. Given that both individuals have a flair for high-end designers and emerging brands, it's only fitting that they co-host the event. Designed as an unusual series, the show will be full of famous guests, which will undoubtedly infuse it with a little energy. Guest judges include Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlantathe actor Pretty Vee, winner of RuPauls Drag Race, Violet Chacki and more. The show's tagline states that in each episode, three designers or disruptors will create a design for Fox, their ultimate muse. Using materials and techniques that would make the so-called gatekeepers of fashion shudder, competitors must race against time to compose and style their unconventional ensembles for the judges. The disruptor with the most eye-catching, unexpected and avant-garde look is crowned the winner of the competition, notes the series press release. Additionally, in each episode, the disruptors will use materials and techniques that would be considered strange by fashion gatekeepers. To meet the challenge, unconventional ensembles will be presented to the jury consisting of Fox, Roach and a rotating expert guest judge. The winner of the competition will be the designer who comes up with the most biting creation. Winners will receive a $10,000 cash prize and their designs will be modeled by Fox. OMG Fachoun premieres on E! on Monday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back half-hour episodes. Back-to-back episode premieres are expected to follow each week returning at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET.

