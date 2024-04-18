Fashion
More than 50 dresses donated to Fort Cavazos ODYD | Article
Local Navy Federal Credit Union staff from area branches collectively donated 52 formal dresses, along with accessories including shoes and jewelry, to Fort Cavazos' Operation Roll Out Your Dress.
Kelly Carpenter, assistant branch manager at the Fox Creek Navy Federal Site in Killeen, said the two Killeen locations, along with the Copperas Cove and Harker Heights branches, worked together to accumulate the donations. She shared that they had never donated to ODYD before, but as a former soldier and military spouse, she knew the importance of making sure ODYD was stocked with formal wear.
I have been the service member who has faced unexpected financial expenses related to the need to quickly make my uniform, which can be very expensive, Carpenter said. I've also had times where it was prom season for me, and then all of a sudden it was prom season for my military spouse at the time, so we had two back to back . The cost of getting my uniform, the cost of getting the uniform to where it needed to be, and when I attended his, being able to wear my own civilian ceremonial attire, which was very expensive.
In the Killeen market, there were veterans. We were military spouses ourselves. Some of us are still serving, and so for us it was a very exciting opportunity that hit very close to home,” she added. This fits perfectly with our culture at Navy Federal, giving back to our local community and making an impact.
Niki Strong, president of Fort Cavazos ODYD, said the organization is a 100 percent volunteer and donation-based nonprofit, so donations of any kind, including that from Navy Federal, are essential to the work of the organization.
Any donation received is great, but when you get that donation in bulk, especially during prom season, it's amazing, she said. We produce over 100 dresses each month, so it's important to ensure everyone has the opportunity to find the perfect dress and we need these donations.
“When they're in droves like that, it's kind of a stress relief for us because we know there are options for people,” she added. The cost of attending a military ball can be costly for families. The dresses, preparing the uniforms, finding the babysitter, buying the tickets to the ball, it can be a lot. If we can reduce some of that cost, that is our goal.
Strong said the organization not only helps women find formal dresses, but also has suits for men. Those who get a dress with ODYD also receive an accessory.
Operation Deploy Your Dress is a truly magical place, Strong said. People walk in and, especially if they've never been to a ball, they're already nervous about going. They don't know the formalities; they don't know the protocols. I feel like a lot of our volunteers are really good at getting people excited, and that's what we want. We want people to be excited and confident in their ability to attend this event and continue this military tradition.
Carpenter said she is proud of the impact the four branches have been able to make together.
We jostled each other. We worked really, really hard. We talked about it every day, she said. There was so much excitement. There was so much momentum that our four branches were working together to try to see who could (accumulate) the most. Our goal was to have a dress that represented each member of our team, and we achieved that goal. We are personally proud to be able to contribute and introduce ourselves to the Fort Cavazos Spouses Club and our Fort Cavazos Market in this way.
Strong expressed gratitude to Carpenter and other Navy federal personnel who contributed saying community support is crucial.
We would not be open, operational and able to give back like this without the support of the community, she said. It's really the only way for us to run. It means everything to us when we receive these donations.
For more information on Fort Cavazos ODYD, visithttps://www.facebook.com/FortCavazosODYD/?locale=ms_MY.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.army.mil/article/275438/more_than_50_dresses_donated_to_fort_cavazos_odyd
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- More than 50 dresses donated to Fort Cavazos ODYD | Article
- Global PR Executive Mark Elliot joins Crowell & Moring International
- Hungary does not need a “mixed society”.
- Ukraine ignores US warnings to end drone operations in Russia
- Long-lost first model of 'Star Trek' USS Enterprise boldly returns home after tortuous journey
- Google cuts staff as it promotes AI
- Doctors group recommends more testing during pregnancy as syphilis cases in U.S. newborns surge
- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Türkiye, damaging some homes. No serious injuries were reported
- China dumps $22.7 billion in US Treasuries amid growing strategic rivalry | World News
- Complete list of polls where Joe Biden now leads Donald Trump
- Pirates take on South Florida at home
- New Law Roachs Fashion Competition Series Is Almost Here