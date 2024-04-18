More than 50 dresses donated to Fort Cavazos ODYD | Article

























Local Navy Federal Credit Union staff from area branches collectively donated 52 formal dresses, along with accessories including shoes and jewelry, to Fort Cavazos' Operation Roll Out Your Dress.

Kelly Carpenter, assistant branch manager at the Fox Creek Navy Federal Site in Killeen, said the two Killeen locations, along with the Copperas Cove and Harker Heights branches, worked together to accumulate the donations. She shared that they had never donated to ODYD before, but as a former soldier and military spouse, she knew the importance of making sure ODYD was stocked with formal wear.

I have been the service member who has faced unexpected financial expenses related to the need to quickly make my uniform, which can be very expensive, Carpenter said. I've also had times where it was prom season for me, and then all of a sudden it was prom season for my military spouse at the time, so we had two back to back . The cost of getting my uniform, the cost of getting the uniform to where it needed to be, and when I attended his, being able to wear my own civilian ceremonial attire, which was very expensive.

In the Killeen market, there were veterans. We were military spouses ourselves. Some of us are still serving, and so for us it was a very exciting opportunity that hit very close to home,” she added. This fits perfectly with our culture at Navy Federal, giving back to our local community and making an impact.

Niki Strong, president of Fort Cavazos ODYD, said the organization is a 100 percent volunteer and donation-based nonprofit, so donations of any kind, including that from Navy Federal, are essential to the work of the organization.

Any donation received is great, but when you get that donation in bulk, especially during prom season, it's amazing, she said. We produce over 100 dresses each month, so it's important to ensure everyone has the opportunity to find the perfect dress and we need these donations.

“When they're in droves like that, it's kind of a stress relief for us because we know there are options for people,” she added. The cost of attending a military ball can be costly for families. The dresses, preparing the uniforms, finding the babysitter, buying the tickets to the ball, it can be a lot. If we can reduce some of that cost, that is our goal.

Strong said the organization not only helps women find formal dresses, but also has suits for men. Those who get a dress with ODYD also receive an accessory.

Operation Deploy Your Dress is a truly magical place, Strong said. People walk in and, especially if they've never been to a ball, they're already nervous about going. They don't know the formalities; they don't know the protocols. I feel like a lot of our volunteers are really good at getting people excited, and that's what we want. We want people to be excited and confident in their ability to attend this event and continue this military tradition.

Carpenter said she is proud of the impact the four branches have been able to make together.

We jostled each other. We worked really, really hard. We talked about it every day, she said. There was so much excitement. There was so much momentum that our four branches were working together to try to see who could (accumulate) the most. Our goal was to have a dress that represented each member of our team, and we achieved that goal. We are personally proud to be able to contribute and introduce ourselves to the Fort Cavazos Spouses Club and our Fort Cavazos Market in this way.

Strong expressed gratitude to Carpenter and other Navy federal personnel who contributed saying community support is crucial.

We would not be open, operational and able to give back like this without the support of the community, she said. It's really the only way for us to run. It means everything to us when we receive these donations.

For more information on Fort Cavazos ODYD, visithttps://www.facebook.com/FortCavazosODYD/?locale=ms_MY.