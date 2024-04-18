Manly Bands launches off-road with the Jeep brand





LINDON, Utah, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Manly Bands, a leading name in men's fashion accessories, unveils itslatest collectioninspired by the rugged spirit of Jeep passionate. Designed with a commitment to capturing essence and individuality, each ring of the Jeep The collection embodies the adventurous nature of off-road and outdoor exploration. “We don’t do boredom,” says MichelleLucese, co-founder and co-CEO of Manly Bands. “Our commitment goes beyond just creating a ring; it's about showing the pride and heritage of the Jeep brand in every ring, displaying over 80 years of history on your hand.” Manly Bands were represented at the Easter Jeep Safari last month to show off the new range of rings to the community. Co-founder JohnRuggiero said, “At the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, the passion and solidarity of the Jeep community was extremely evident, making it an unforgettable experience. Meeting our customers and mingling with such extraordinary people not only deepened our appreciation for their dedication to the Jeep lifestyle, but also highlighted the remarkable appeal of the brand. “We have worked closely with Manly Bands to ensure that each ring is meticulously crafted to reflect true craftsmanship and unmatched durability that matches our Jeep brand vehicles,” said Kim Adams House, Licensing and Production Manager. merchandising all brands for Stellantis NV. “The materials were inspired to celebrate a “true connection” that exists with each piece, illuminating specialty Jeep metal and authentic earth elements. The Jeep brand collection includes the following models: The legend – Made from redwood and black zirconium,The legendring is a tribute to the adventurous spirit of Jeep enthusiasts. With its unique design inspired by rugged terrain and wild landscapes, it is a symbol of the stories written on the exterior of the owner's 4×4 Jeep, showcasing the markings of their adventures.

The rock crawler – For the off-road maestro who dominates the trails with skill and precision. Made from cerakote and black zirconium, its durable construction and rugged design are the perfect accessory for conquering the toughest trails and helping others navigate off-road terrain.

The Rubicon – Made from white granite, Jeep JK metal and 14k gold,The Rubiconring is a legend in the off-road world. Its design honors Jeep enthusiasts' unparalleled knowledge of the Rubicon Trail and your dedication to preserving its natural beauty.

The classified trail – Featuring engraved Jeep metal and black zirconium,The classified trailring is perfect for Jeep enthusiasts who seamlessly blend urban living with outdoor exploration. Its practical yet stylish design reflects its owner's ability to adapt to any environment, whether navigating city streets or conquering rugged terrain.

The Moab– Inspired by the spirit of adventure and exploration that defines Moab's off-road community,The MoabThe ring is made from titanium, Jeep metal and Moab red rock. With its unique materials and rugged charm, it is the symbol of a love of adventure and respect for nature. "Our collections speak to the belief that every man should have a ring that reflects his personality and passion," adds JohnRuggiero, co-founder of Manly Bands and proud Jeep Wrangler.AndGrand Cherokee owner. "That's why we believe this collaboration with the Jeep brand aligns perfectly with both companies' goals: to design innovative and intentional products." Experience the thrill of off-roading with the Manly Bands Jeep collection, where innovation meets craftsmanship and adventure meets style. For more information, visitmanlybands.com or follow us on all platforms at @manlybands. About the jeepbrand:

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people seeking extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand invites people to live life to the fullest by offering a wide range of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to tackle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle lineup includes the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium loyalty and customer service program available across the entire Jeep 4×4 range, is packed with exclusive perks and benefits to provide Jeep brand owners with the utmost care and dedicated support 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capabilities are enhanced by a global electrification initiative that transforms the 4xe into a new 4×4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of achieving zero-emission freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025. About manly groups:

Manly Bands is a disruptive force in the wedding ring industry, with a dynamic range of wedding bands for men and women, made from unique materials. Committed to unprecedented customer happiness, innovation and the celebration of individual style, Manly Bands invites men to feel the excitement of choosing their wedding ring. Manly Bands not only offers high quality rings but also allows individuals to enhance and personalize their symbol of love. Manly Bands was created so that EVERYONE can have a shopping experience with respect, class and love during the selection process. Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manly-bands-goes-off-roading-with-the-jeep-brand-302121246.html SOURCE Manly Groups

