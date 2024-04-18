Looks from Zendaya's First 'Challengers' Press Tour: Vera Wang and More





Thanks to Zendaya's longtime collaborator, image architect Law Roach, the young actress has raised her style profile — and the “Challengers” press tour is no exception. Check out all of Zendaya's tennis-inspired looks, including those viral Loewe heels, vintage designer clothes and more before “Challengers” hits theaters on April 26. Premiere in Sydney Zendaya at the “Challengers” premiere in Sydney on March 26. Getty Images Zendaya sparkled in a custom rhinestone Loewe dress, featuring a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and gradient tennis player print. The actress accessorized it with matching pumps and Bulgari diamond jewelry. Parisian photo session Zendaya during a photo shoot for “Challengers” in Paris on April 6. AFP via Getty Images Zendaya's Louis Vuitton coat is inspired by modern styles from the 1960s. Marc Jacobs, the French brand's former creative director, debuted several checked looks as part of Vuitton's Spring 2013 collection. Zendaya's accessories included Bulgari jewelry, white stilettos and a bow headband. Photo call in Paris Zendaya at the “Challengers” photo call in Paris on April 6. Getty Images Zendaya's second Jacobs for Vuitton look consisted of a yellow-green taffeta button-down shirt and pants from the fashion house's spring 1999 collection, which she paired with silver metallic platforms and a top-handle handbag featuring the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram. Parisian premiere Zendaya at the Paris premiere of “Challengers” on April 6. WireImage Louis Vuitton's current creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, designed this three-piece for Zendaya at the Paris premiere of “Challengers.” Her look consisted of a leather corset top, a flowing silk skirt and a statement belt. The actress also added diamond earrings, rings and a Bulgari necklace. Photo call in Rome Zendaya during a photo call for “Challengers” on April 8 in Rome. WireImage Zendaya's next custom Loewe look was a crystallized mini dress with a pleated skirt, but it was her tennis ball impaled heels that stole the show. Bulgari jewelry, including silver bracelets and rings, completed her ensemble. Premiere in Rome Zendaya at the premiere of “Challengers” on April 8 in Rome. Getty Images Zendaya gave the suit a sultry twist with a Calvin Klein blazer and slit maxi skirt as she attended the Rome premiere of 'Challengers.' Her monochrome ensemble featured several Bulgari jewelry pieces, including the brand's slim Serpenti Viper necklace, made from 18-karat white gold and set with pavé diamonds. Premiere in London Zendaya at the premiere of “Challengers” on April 10 in London. Getty Images Roach also tapped Thom Browne to create a custom ensemble for the “Challengers” press tour. Her creation, a high-neck sequinned dress featuring a buttoned bodice and pleated knit skirt, was trimmed in the brand's signature red, white and navy stripes. Photo call in London Zendaya at a “Challengers” photo call on April 11 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Zendaya took her second London look from the vintage Vivienne Westwood archives. The “Euphoria” star opted for a striped vest and micromini skirt adorned with a feathered bustle. Her prep-meets-punk uniform came from Westwood's spring 1994 collection. Photo call in Monaco Zendaya during a “Challengers” photo call at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on April 13 in Monaco. Getty Images for Warner Bros Pic In Monaco, Zendaya sported a cream cable knit sweater and long slit skirt from Brunello Cucinelli's fall 2024 collection. Premiere in Milan Zendaya during a photo call for “Challengers” on April 14 in Milan. Getty Images At the “Challengers” premiere in Milan, Zendaya took inspiration from model Cindy Crawford, who originally wore this high-neck white minidress on Ralph Lauren's spring 1992 collection show. Premiere in Los Angeles Zendaya at the “Challengers” premiere in Los Angeles on April 16. Gilbert Flores for Variety Zendaya brought some drama to the red carpet in a pink Vera Wang ballgown with black accents, including a lingerie-inspired bustier with an attached garter belt. After the Los Angeles premiere Zendaya at an afterparty following the “Challengers” premiere in Los Angeles on April 16. Getty Images for Amazon MGM Stud Zendaya's plunging neon green dress was custom made by Celia Kritharioti. Featuring a thigh-high slit, the bright dress was adorned with a tennis ball in the middle.

