Michelle Obama, 60, Showcases Her Incredible Physique in Rainbow Dress That Has Fans Talking

Michelle Obama has always had fantastic dress sense, and she certainly made sure to grab attention with her latest look! The FLOTUS alum stepped out Tuesday night in a head-turning rainbow-colored Maxhosa dress to celebrate the release of her book, The Light We Carry, in paperback.

Michelle accessorized her dress with an assortment of gold bracelets and oversized hoops, and wore her hair braided and styled in a side part, tied into a neat ponytail.

She posed with a copy of her book in hand, and in the caption, she wrote: “I've filled the pages of The Light We Carry with the wisdom and tools I've found most useful throughout throughout my life journey.

You might also like VIDEO: Michelle Obama talks about being an empty nester

“And in response, you've all shared some wonderful thoughts about your own travels. If you find something that resonates with you as you read, I hope you'll share it with me by posting it on social media and using # TheLightWeCarry. Photo credit: Sierra Tyler.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “I love this dress so much,” while another wrote: “I can't get over this look!” A third added: “You look stunning! »

The Light We Carry was released in October 2023 and shares “practical wisdom and powerful strategies for maintaining hope and balance in today's highly uncertain world,” according to the book's description.

It also “offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenges, and power, including his belief that when we shine light for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world that surrounds us. surrounds, discovering deeper truths and new paths to progress.

© BNC Michelle Obama has a fabulous sense of style

In her book, she also gives many insights into her personal life, including snippets of her relationship with her family.

Michelle and her husband Barack Obama are doting parents to their adult children Malia and Sasha, and in the book, the star reflects on the close bond between her daughters.

©Instagram The former FLOTUS often wears stylish dresses

She wrote: “I think they realize they have a unique bond because only they know what they have just experienced growing up in the White House under the brightest spotlight in the world as you went through your teenage years and puberty. They know exactly what this means to them.

“I think they're getting even closer now that they're on the other side. But yeah, it makes me feel really good. Not only are they living together, but they're growing together and they're thriving.” alone as individual young women.

© Getty Images Michelle Obama with her husband Barack Obama

Michelle and Barack live in Washington DC but their daughters are both based in Los Angeles. The sisters live together and their parents visit them regularly.

In November 2022, during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Michelle told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was surprised by Malia and Sasha's house rules, joking, “I say, 'You've never used a roller coaster in my house.' .' So now when it's your business, you want to take care of it?

©Instagram Barack and Michelle are empty nesters

She also told the hosts that they enjoyed a few cocktails at their daughters' house, but “the martinis were a little weak. I don't think they really knew what they were.” Malia and Sasha have an incredibly close relationship, having both had unusual childhoods growing up in the White House.

And even though they are close today, that wasn't always the case. She told Hoda and Jenna, “What I love the most is that these two girls are each other's best friends. I mean, there was a time when they couldn't can't stand each other.”

Revealing the advice she gave her daughters to help them repair their relationship, she explained: “I said, 'Wait. You know, you're going to wake up one day and you're going to look at this other person and you '. I will know that you share something very unique.

Read more HELLO! American stories here

Get information on the biggest and hottest news, features and celebrity profiles from across the United States. Subscribe to our HELLO! Hollywood Newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.