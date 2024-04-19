17 Plus Size Spring Fashion Finds That Look Luxurious Starting At $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If It is one thing we love here at We, It is fashion! What is this moreover, with spring already here, we see that It is the best time to reinvent our wardrobes, and now is the best time to start — if you do not have Already! For tall people, buying new clothes can be rather boring, with fashion brands still falling short when it comes to inclusive options (and if they do, they tend to come at an exorbitant cost) . But don't do it worry – were Here to help!

From chic dresses to structured pants, there's a sophisticated spring fashion find that will make you look super chic without breaking the bank! Still, we've rounded up 17 luxurious, plus-size-friendly spring fashion finds starting at just $25 – read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Lace it up: This lace sleeve top is a lightweight, stylish option that you can pair with jeans or pants – only $25!

2. Dotted Elegance: Is not it Swiss polka dot t-shirt you look so elegant? It uses 100% polyester fabric for a durable, breathable alternative – was $32, now only $28!

3. Zipped and Loaded: It is zipper on top sexy, edgy but still refined so you can wear it to different functions – only $31!

4. Energy charges: Peplums have a regal, effortless vibe that makes them a great choice for formal or informal events. This peplum top with pleated sleeves has plenty of volume and dimension to live up to – was $55, now only $33!

5. Patterned and Covered: This semi-sheer ribbed blouse looks great with pants for work or a frilly skirt for happy hour afterwards – only $89!

6. Bloom! For those who are reluctant to spring, this AFRM Thom top will make you smile and look forward to sunny days. It features flower embroidery for a fun and fashionable element – ​​only $68!

Down

7. Go ahead: This loose jumpsuit has ease and refinement thanks to its 100% polyester material construction. This is a great option for the next family Memorial Day BBQ or a relaxing day running errands – was $33, now only $25!

8. She is serious: If you have to go to the office for work, chances are you'll love them flexible movement pants — was $43, now only $37!

9. Schoolgirl atmosphere: The schoolgirl trend has been popular on social media for a while, and this A-line mini skirt is an affordable way to try it – only $55!

10. Ready for marriage: Spring is wedding season, and this short wide leg jumpsuit will help you look chic and minimal (so you don't distract from the bride) – only $79!

11. Pretty in Pink: For those still feeling the Barbie pink rush, these bright, compressive straight-leg pants are a sexy way to play with the trend without the fuss – only $179!

12. 90s Inspiration: These loose cuffed cropped jeans have a '90s vibe that you can wear with crop tops, Dr. Martens, and ruffled skirts — only $248!

Dresses

13. Queen of the evening: For those who have a date planned, consider getting this tube midi dress for a sexy and daring touch that will prevent them from forgetting you – only $40!

14. Turn and shout: This organic cotton cable-knit dress has an eye-catching twist effect that will make a bold statement when paired with strappy sandals — was $55, now only $37!

15. Vacation, yeah! If you want to exude rich mom energy even when you're off duty, this long wrap dress will help you do it – only $48!

16. Beach Badges: Sometimes you don't want to wear a swimsuit to the beach, you just want to let off some steam. This long dress with puff sleeves is a stylish alternative that lets you feel the breeze without showing off your body – only $48!

17. Naughty Flirting: This dress with a halter top could become your new must-have spring dress thanks to its lightness and bright, vibrant colors — only $40!