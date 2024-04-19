The Aveda Institute hosts its 8th annual sustainable fashion show





AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) – Augustas Aveda Institute Maine students proved that runway fashion doesn't need to break the bank or harm the environment with their 8th annual Trashion Show on Thursday. We're really trying to get students to really get involved, but it's really about recycling, said Anthony Coco, president and owner of the beauty school. With the theme of Maine forests, students delved outside and in their own homes to see what they could recycle to bring their creations to life. Soda cans, chip bags, newspaper, sheets, chandelier and moss are just some of the materials used in construction. The Aveda Institutes Trashion Show is partnered with the Maine Natural Resources Council, with students working throughout the year on their designs and fundraising for the show. This year, like last year, we raised $7,500, explains Coco. So that brings us to a total of $30,000 that we raised for Earth Day and the money donated to the Maine Natural Resources Council. Not only does the council receive money to further its mission of conserving the state's environment, but some representatives get the chance to be a judge for the Trashion Show! Beth Comeau, communications manager for the Maine Natural Resources Council, describes the event as a fun and creative way to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability. Fashion doesn't have to be fast fashion that you've adopted that uses brand new materials, Comeau said. I hope this inspires the public and students to really think about the need to be more sustainable in everything they do. Not only does eliminating fast fashion consumption reduce environmental impact, Aveda student Sarai Palmer highlights the humanitarian side of recyclable clothing. So many children and other people are used in this type of situation, Palmer commented. Where, instead of doing that, we can reuse everything we already have, saving the planet. I think there are many ways to give back to the planet and our society. Coco says the Trashion Show is just one way the Aveda Institute Maine plans to celebrate Earth Day. Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

