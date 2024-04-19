Fashion
Meghan Markle's Breezy Dress Has Cutout Details, Shop Similar Styles
Meghan Markle is Prince Harry's number one fan.
The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband when he competed in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Florida on April 12. As she watched Prince Harry's team claim victory alongside friend Serena Williams, Meghan wore a flowy midi dress with a backless neckline and a flirty detail that's practical for spring and summer: cutouts.
The cutouts help accentuate the shape of the dress and add a cooling element, allowing more of your skin to breathe.
We've rounded up Meghan-inspired cutout dresses from Amazon, Nordstrom, Banana Republic, and others prices start at $36.
Cutout Dresses Inspired by Meghan Markle
- Anrabess Maxi one shoulder sleeveless$35.99 (originally $39.99); amazon.com
- Btfbm sleeveless backless long dress$46.99; amazon.com
- Shy velvet square-neck mini dress$38.99 (originally $52.99); amazon.com
- Btfbm – Floral smocked maxi dress$47.99; amazon.com
- Lulus Summer Journey Light Green Cutout Tie Front Midi Dress$69; lulus.com
- Sdnys Revolve Lottie Dress$82; Revolve.com
- Banana Republic linen-blend cutout midi dress$90 (original $150); bananarepublicfactory.gap.com
- Petal & Pup – Long sleeve maxi dress with laquin cutout$99; nordstrom.com
- Free People Cross My Heart Cutout Maxi Dress$118; nordstrom.com
- Maaji Natasha Strapless Smocked Midi Dress$191; anthropology.com
Btfbm sleeveless backless long dress
If you like the backless style of Meghan's cutout dress, consider adding this option available on Amazon. It has a long silhouette that stars like Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker love to wear and a deep side slit to maximize airflow as well as cutouts at the waist. In addition to Meghan-inspired white, the dress is available in 11 other shades, including pink, blue and green.
Btfbm – Floral smocked maxi dress
Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen love flowers in spring. This floral dress on Amazon has puff sleeves for an effortlessly elegant look. The silhouette features ruffles that allow the dress to move with you, and you'll find a subtle cutout just above the waist. We called him the perfect and most flattering spring dress.
Shy Velvet Square-Neck Short Dress, $39 (Save $14)
Witherspoon has been wearing short-sleeved dresses regularly lately. This short-sleeve dress has an elegant square neckline (a Mindy Kaling spring staple) that helps elongate the neck and covers the bust. Crisscross cutouts show a small amount of skin at the waist, while a wider cutout improves airflow in the back. Plus, the zipperless slip-on design makes getting ready a breeze. Bonus: it's on sale now.
Cutout dresses are a no-brainer for spring. See more of our favorite Duchess of Sussex-inspired styles below.
Anrabess Sleeveless One-Shoulder Maxi, $36 (Save $4)
Lulus Summer Journey Light Green Cutout Tie Front Midi Dress
Sdnys Revolve Lottie Dress
Banana Republic Linen Blend Cutout Midi Dress, $90 (Save $60)
Petal & Pup – Long sleeve maxi dress with laquin cutout
Free People Cross My Heart Cutout Maxi Dress
Maaji Natasha Strapless Smocked Midi Dress
