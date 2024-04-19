No. 8 Penn State men's volleyball beats Harvard 3-1 to earn EIVA championship berth

No. 8 Penn State men's volleyball (22-6, 11-0 EIVA) beat Harvard (13-13, 4-8 EIVA) 3-1 on Thursday night to clinch a spot in the EIVA championship.

Harvard started fast, but Penn State won the first set in comeback fashion before beating the Crimson in four sets. John Kerr had another career night, finishing with 31 kills in the victory.

How did it happen

Harvard took the first point on an offensive error by Kerr before Kowal was blocked at the net, and Penn State quickly found itself in a 2-0 hole.

The Nittany Lions took the next point before a kill from Harvard's Ethan McCrary gave the Crimson another point. Penn State struggled with Harvard's attack through the first few points before regaining serve on a service error that made it 5-2 in favor of the Crimson.

After the service error, Ethan Smith recorded two consecutive kills that put the Crimson up 7-2 and forced a Penn State timeout. The Nittany Lions took the first point of the timeout on a service error, but Toby Ezeonu returned the serve immediately on another service error.

Harvard continued to shut down Penn State's offense and took a 10-4 lead before Kerr notched her first kill of the match and brought the Nittany Lions within five.

The Crimson followed up with a 3-1 run that pushed the score to 13-6 after head coach Mark Pavlik showed the challenge card unsuccessfully. After the challenge, Kowal and Ezeonu combined for a block and stopped the Crimson run, but the Nittany Lions still trailed 13-7.

Kowal delivered an ace to follow the block and got his hands on a kill that couldn't be stopped as Penn State cut the Crimson lead to five at 15-10. Back-to-back kills from Valenzi made it 15-12 and forced a Harvard timeout in the middle of a 6-2 run by the blue and white.

Harvard took the first two points of the timeout before Valenzi scored another kill to make it 17-13. The team continued to trade points as Harvard was the first to reach 20 while maintaining a four-point lead.

Neither team was able to put together a point before Pavlik called another timeout after a Harvard kill brought the Crimson within two in the first set.

Kerr missed a kill on the point after the timeout to give Harvard a set point. Harvard again gifted Penn State a serve on a service error and Michael Schwob took advantage and delivered an ace. Valenzi and Owen Rose combined to block the next point, which forced a Harvard timeout with the Nittany Lions trailing 24-22.

Ryan Merk kept the set alive with a dig that allowed Kerr to bring the Nittany Lions within one at 23-24. Harvard head coach Brian Baise challenged a Harvard attack error, but was unsuccessful as Penn State had officially come back to tie the set at 24-24.

Schwob's serve was dug by the Crimson who quickly committed a clean violation and gave Penn State its first lead of the set and a set point. A service error brought the match back before Kerr even gave the Nittany Lions another set point.

Another service error tied the match, but Kerr once again gave Penn State a set point that was blocked by the Nittany Lion front line, completing the comeback and winning the first set on a comeback at 28-26.

Harvard couldn't receive the first serve of the second set, but responded with a kill before a service error gave Penn State a 2-1 lead. Miscommunication on defense gave the Crimson a point to take the lead, but Penn State tied it at 3-3 on the next point.

The two sides traded points until Ezeonu rejected a Harvard kill attempt and followed it up with a kill of his own to start a 3-0 Nittany Lion run. Trailing 11-8, Harvard called a timeout after Ezeonu's victory and picked up the next point before Ezeonu recorded another victory.

Rose got involved on offense during the run and recorded his second kill of the night to extend the lead to four at 15-11. From there, the teams traded points again as Penn State was the first to reach 20, leading by six. Harvard called its second timeout of the set after Kowal's kill with the score at 20-14.

Kerr delivered an ace out of the timeout that was followed by a kill from Ezeonu that pushed the score to 22-14. An ace from Kowal brought the set point to the Nittany Lions, but they couldn't convert. A Harvard service error gave Penn State the second set at 25-16.

The Nittany Lions won the first two points of the set before a Logan Shepherd kill put Harvard on the board. Ezeonu added to his kill total during the race and increased the lead to 5-2. However, Harvard went on a run of its own and brought the score back to one at 8-7. Kowal finished Harvard's run on a service ace and started a Penn State run that made it 11-8.

A long rally was capped by a kill from the Crimson as they tied the set at 12 apiece. An attack error by Kerr gave Harvard the lead, but Penn State tied it up on a Valenzi kill. The Crimson then went on a 3-1 run, forcing a Pavlik timeout as the Nittany Lions trailed 16-14.

The Nittany Lions made it 2-0 after the timeout and tied the game at 17 before a McCrary kill put Harvard ahead again at 18-17. After briefly considering whether to show the challenge card, Penn State went on to win 19-17. Harvard continued to play stifling defense and stopped a Penn State kill to make the score 20-18 in favor of the Crimson.

An Owen Rose block capped a 3-1 run that tied the match at 21 and forced a Harvard timeout to enter the final stages of the set.

After a Harvard timeout kill, Kerr recorded two and forced another Harvard timeout with the Nittany Lions leading 23-22. A block attempt by Rose was unsuccessful, but Kerr gave the Nittany Lions match point with a kill on the next point at 24-23. McCrary brought the match back even before an attack error gave Penn State another match point.

Harvard took a 27-26 lead after Ezeonu missed a kill attempt and forced Pavlik to take the final timeout of the set.

The third set ended with a clear violation by the Nittany Lions as Harvard stayed alive and forced a fourth set.

Kerr started the fourth set on serve, but Harvard took the point on a Shepherd win. Harvard continued to have offensive success and opened a 4-2 lead early in the set. The Nittany Lions fought back and tied the match behind an ace from Valenzi to make it 6-6. The Crimson took the next two points before an attack error gave serve back to the Nittany Lions, who tied the match at 9-9 on a Harvard service error.

Penn State took an 11-10 lead behind back-to-back attacks from Kerr before a Crimson attack error tied it up again. Back and forth ensued until the Nittany Lions went on a 3-0 run that put them up 16-13 and forced a Harvard timeout.

Penn State increased its lead after the timeout, but was unable to hold serve after an error gave the ball back to the Crimson 17-14. The offense continued to click and Penn State found itself up 20-16 and on the verge of a championship berth.

Ezeonu made a massive kill to extend the lead to 21-16 and Harvard followed with its final timeout of the set. Rose served out of the timeout, but McCrary had a kill that sparked a 4-0 run and forced a Penn State timeout with the score 21-20. Ezeonu gave Penn State a kill out of the timeout and ended the Harvard run.

Harvard stopped Penn State's momentum with a kill of its own before Kerr recorded another kill and put Penn State ahead 23-21. Kerr created match point for the Nittany Lions with her 30th kill of the night.

Ezeonu served a match point to the Crimson but, after a dig by Penn State, Kerr was unable to put the match away as Penn State prepared for its second match point. Kerr was denied again on the next point and Harvard tied the game at 24-24.

The Crimson unsuccessfully contested a Kerr kill and Penn State again had match point.

Schwob served for the match but Trevor Schultz had a kill before a poor set gave Penn State another match point. This time, Harvard couldn't find the court and Penn State clinched a spot in the EIVA tournament championship, winning the fourth set 27-25.

Takeaways

The EIVA Player of the Year, Kerr continued his dominant streak on Thursday, finishing the match with 31 kills.

Ezeonu had a big night both in attack and defense. The senior finished the night with 11 kills and four blocks.

Valenzi was instrumental in Penn State's first-set comeback by recording consecutive wins on two occasions. The slugger finished the night tied with Ezeonu with 11 kills.

And after?

The Nittany Lions advance to the EIVA Tournament championship against No. 15 George Mason at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, inside Rec Hall.