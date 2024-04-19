Are Coachella outfits becoming more normal?

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Danya Issawi

This year, Vanessa Hudgens, the North Star and beacon of festival fashion, the patron saint of facial gems and flower crowns, the matriarch of Coachella was notably absent from the festivities. (Understandably, she's pregnant with her first child.) Still, the loss created a seismic shift in Coachella's aesthetic and left a very glaring question for festival-goers to answer for themselves: But what will we wear?

In the past, Coachella has been a breeding ground for a very distinct visual code, consisting of hippie headbands, fringes galore, bohemian-chic skirts, frayed jeans, crocheted and metallic bralettes in place of shirts, and of a plethora of cultural appropriation. . This year, as I strolled through the gardens of Indio, California, a different but related aesthetic was omnipresent: one that relied on comfort as a form of style, on clothing that, for the most part, was reusable and that I had seen recently. on passersby as they sat in my local park in New York, littered with a few assertive glances here and there. The most notable departure from traditional Coachella dressing was that these outfits were not anointed with flower crowns, although I did see one in the crowd. (Thank goodness someone is preserving history.) Below are the biggest trends I've observed in the Coachella fields.

Attending a three-day festival, where sets may be several minutes' walk from each other and you'll be on your feet for the better part of the ten hours you'll be there, means you need comfortable shoes. Not surprisingly, a significant number of attendees wore Adidas Sambas or Gazelles (I recently learned that these two silhouettes are called T-Toe Shoes). It seems like everyone in New York and Los Angeles already has them in their closet and wears them when getting around town. I saw a few pairs adorned with charms, beads, and pins, which I thought added a lovely personal touch and inspired me to do the same.

It's the Wild West out here, baby, and that calls for matching boots. It was almost impossible to count how many pairs of cowboy boots and motorcycle boots crossed my path this past weekend. These boots, which again I saw a lot of wear and tear in daily life in New York, made sense for a festival where your shoes are destined to get dusty and even muddy. If I hadn't opted for Sambas for most of the weekend, either would have been my second choice.

Come to think of it, maybe everyone was dressing up as cowboys this weekend, since those two fabrics were also their top choice. From leather skirts to denim corsets, these two textiles were the gift that kept on giving, especially denim given its breathable quality that could keep you sufficiently cool during the day and warm at night after the drop of temperature.

Coachella is no place for in-betweeners, and that goes for hemlines, too. We're in the early stages of a bohemian-chic revival and it's particularly evident in the number of flowy maxi skirts and micro-mini shorts and skirts. This shows that almost 20 years later, Kate Moss' iconic Glastonbury outfits are still the model.

In true Coachella fashion, no wise festival-goer would dare come onto the grounds without some sort of face covering. The wind often kicks up dust and sand from the surrounding desert, and it's definitely helpful to have something to protect your nose and mouth when this happens. Bonus points if your fabric of choice can help you stay warm at night. Throughout the weekend, I saw people styling their Palestinian scarves, bandanas, and kaffiyehs by tying them loosely around their necks, draping them over their shoulders, or wrapping them carelessly around their heads.

