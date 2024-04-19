15 Best Work Jackets for Men 2024





You really need to have a good work jacket in your arsenal. Even if you don't wear it for its intended purpose of carrying out practical outdoor work, we live in an age where, thanks to its boxy, relaxed fit, pointed collar and exterior pockets, a work jacket is a versatile garment. , a cool streetwear option that can style almost any outfit better. Plus, it's the perfect mid-length jacket for spring. [product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”showheadline=”false”/> So, now that we have established the need for a work jacket both in terms of fashion and functionality, the question becomes which work jacket to buy. These days there are so many on the market that it really comes down to preference. Carhartt and Dickies, for example, offer traditional, sturdy work jackets that can take a good beating without getting scuffed. But if you want to go further, brands like Rails and Alex Mill offer chic, contemporary styles that serve to elevate your fit. And then there are brands like J.Crew, Stone Island and Flint and Tinder, which make work jackets that give you the best of both worlds: all the style, all the warmth and durability. I'll leave the choice to you, because there really isn't a bad choice. Below, check out the 15 best work jackets money can buy. “/> Go to content Each product has been carefully selected by an Esquire editor. We may earn commission from these links. Courtesy of the brand best classic work jacket Detroit jacket lined with a Carhartt duck blanket best classic work jacket Detroit jacket lined with Carhartt duck blanket A foolproof choice is one that sticks to the essentials. The Detroit Jacket is work jacket at its best, with a classic three-pocket exterior, full-zip front and durable, warm fabric to keep you warm and cool. best all-around work jacket Dickies Lined Eisenhower Jacket best all-around work jacket Dickies Lined Eisenhower Jacket With relaxed shoulders and a minimalist look, Dickies is the go-to for everyone from skateboarders to financial bros. This is a jacket that can be worn however you want, try it with jeans, chinos, pleated pants, whatever. best everyday work jacket Rythme James Jacket best everyday work jacket Rythme James Jacket With a contrasting collar, the James jacket is simple but refined. Its boxy cut is universally flattering and its timeless, rugged vibe speaks for itself, whether you're working or not. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best minimalist work jacket Abercrombie & Fitch Workwear Lined Jacket best minimalist work jacket Abercrombie & Fitch Workwear Lined Jacket Now 33% off Leave it to Abercrombie to transform a classic into something even cooler and contemporary. This chic jacket can be dressed up, down, and paired with whatever you have in your wardrobe. best durable work jacket Buck Mason Dry Waxed Canvas N1 Deck Jacket best durable work jacket Buck Mason Dry Waxed Canvas N1 Deck Jacket This is a classic blanket-lined jacket that features a sturdy waxed cotton canvas exterior and chic touches throughout. From the corduroy collar to the off-center buttons, this combines the best of both worlds. best corduroy work jacket Amazon Essentials Corduroy Work Jacket best corduroy work jacket Amazon Essentials Corduroy Work Jacket Because when you want to go the fashion route more than the functional route, Amazon has a corduroy option that pairs perfectly with jeans or pants and costs less than $20. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best work jacket for all occasions Levi's Utility Jacket best work jacket for all occasions Levi's Utility Jacket Levi's manages to have a jacket that can perform well And look great, so you can adopt this style no matter where you go. best fan favorite work jacket Flint and Tinder Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket best fan favorite work jacket Flint and Tinder Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket This iconic jacket has long been a top contender, but it shot to fame when Pedro Pascal donned it on HBO. The last of us. Hey, if it's tough enough to survive the zombie apocalypse, it's also tough enough to survive anything you throw at it. best chic work jacket J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket best chic work jacket J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket Now 41% off J.Crew does what J.Crew does by creating functional and stylish wardrobe essentials that you'll wear for years to come. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best casual work jacket Alex Mill garment-dyed recycled denim work jacket best casual work jacket Alex Mill garment-dyed recycled denim work jacket Alex Mill's modern take on a work jacket features a loose, oversized exterior in recycled denim, with deep pockets and a button fastening. Wear with black pants and Chelsea boots for an instantly cool look. best designer work jacket Stone Island logo-appliqué twill jacket best designer work jacket Stone Island logo-appliqué twill jacket Stone Island expertly combines premium craftsmanship and durability to create the perfect work jacket. best elevated work jacket Rails Ketter Check Wool-Blend Barn Jacket best elevated work jacket Rails Ketter Check Wool-Blend Barn Jacket Now 50% off Because when you're more interested in playing than working, the obvious choice is a fun, funky jacket like this one. Featuring an all-over plaid pattern that says “Springtime!” ”, it’s one of our favorites. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best basic work jacket Service Works Organic Cotton Work Coverall best basic work jacket Service Works Organic Cotton Work Coverall Simple and discreet, this jacket is easy to wear and style. Try it with anything from cargo pants to pleated pants. best stylish work jacket Krost Atlantic work jacket best stylish work jacket Krost Atlantic work jacket An easily versatile jacket, this textured option from Krost will take you wherever the season takes you: work, play, vacation, rehearsal. best cool work jacket Reese Cooper – Blur Camo Pocket Modular Work Jacket best cool work jacket Reese Cooper – Blur Camo Pocket Modular Work Jacket And if you're looking for something bold, funky and original enough to get grid status on your Instagram, you've found it. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Why you can trust Esquire We're not going to say something is great unless it's actually great. Every product in Esquires Selections is carefully selected by our fashion and e-commerce teams. When it comes to work jackets, you can rest assured that these are hand-selected styles that we've personally tested, tried and loved, as well as styles that the rest of our stylish colleagues here at Esquire approve of for their own clothes. We had to go through a plot trial and error, and these work jackets are simply the best. Every pick on this list (and our other lists!) comes from years of wearing different things, seeing what we like and don't like, and going from there. No two tastes are the same and no two men are the same. Your proverbial mileage may vary. But if you're looking for the right place to start, with advice from people who care (maybe too much!) about this stuff, this is the place. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

