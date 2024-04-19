



CARY, North Carolina Fifth-seeded North Carolina won the doubles point and three quick singles decisions as the Tar Heels beat 12th-seeded Miami 4-0 in the second round of the Conference Championship. Atlantic Coast 2024 at Cary Tennis Park. With the win, UNC advanced to Friday's quarterfinals, where it will meet fourth-seeded Duke at 10 a.m. in Cary. Carolina posted doubles wins Benjamin Kittay And Philip Jordan at No. 1 and Karl Poling And William Peters at No. 3 to take a 1-0 lead. Anuj Watane earned the first singles victory of the day, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6. Patrick Schön (No. 3) and Poling (No. 4) also picked up wins leading the Tar Heels to their eighth shutout victory of the season, including their fifth against an ACC opponent. The Tar Heels, ranked No. 28 in this week's Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings, improved to 14-8 on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak. No. 60 Miami fell to 11-14. How did it happen

Double The Tar Heels won the doubles point quickly to take a 1-0 lead.

Kittay and Jordan, ranked No. 31 nationally this week in the ITA doubles rankings, earned a 6-3 victory over No. 43 Vladislav Melnic and Adrien Burdet at No. 1.

Less than five minutes later, in the second doubles match, Poling and Peters defeated Nacho Serra Sanchez and Yannik Rahman, 6-4 to clinch the team point.

Schoen and Pierre Murphy were leading their match at No. 2 against Martin Katz and Antonio Prat, 5-4, when Poling and Peters won the deciding match to end the doubles. Simple Watane cruised into the first set in sixth place against Alejandro Arraya, winning 6-0. The second frame was much of the same, as Watane won, 6-1, to give Carolina a 2-0 team lead.

Schoen moved up to No. 3 in singles after spending much of the latter part of the season at No. 4. He adapted well, making UNC 3-0 with his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Melnic.

Seconds later, at No. 4, Poling won the deciding match. He earned a 6-1 victory in the first set against Burdet, then won the second set by a score of 6-4 which made the final score 4-0 Tar Heels.

In first place, No. 92 Martin Katz defeated Kittay, 6-4, in the first set. The Carolina sophomore rallied to lead 4-3 in the second set when the match remained incomplete due to other singles results.

Jordan earned a 6-1 victory in his first set at No. 2 against No. 125 Antonio Prat, who rallied to win the second set, 6-4. Prat led 1-0 in the third when the action stopped.

William Peters won her first set against Serra Sanchez, 6-4, and led 3-2 in the second set at the end of play. Notes and information Carolina leads the all-time series with Miami, 23-22, and won after a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Coral Gables just over a month ago on March 17.

Jordan and Kittay improved to 9-8 overall this season, including 8-8 in dual play.

Peters and Poling won the deciding doubles match to improve to 6-3 this spring, all against ACC opponents.

Watane won his seventh singles match in his last nine decisions, improving to 15-8 overall this season, 7-2 in doubles and 6-2 in doubles against ACC foes.

Schoen won his 13th straight singles decision and hasn't lost a match since January 28. Following The Tar Heels will meet fourth-seeded and 12th-seeded Duke Friday morning at 10 a.m. in Cary in the ACC quarterfinals. Follow Caroline Tennis

Keep up to date with all the latest Tar Heel tennis news by following @carolinatennis on X and @tarheeltennis on Instagram.

University of Miami vs. North Carolina

04/18/2024 in Cary, North Carolina

#28 North Carolina 4, #60 University of Miami 0

Singles competition 1. Benjamin Kittay (NC) vs. #92 Martin Katz (UM) 4-6, 4-3, unfinished

2. Philip Jordan (NC) against #125 Antonio Prat (UM) 6-1, 4-6, 0-1, unfinished

3. Patrick Schön (NC) def. Vladislav Melnic (UM) 6-4, 6-2

4. #81 Karl Poling (NC) def. Adrien Burdet (UM) 6-1, 6-4

5. William Peters (NC) against Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) 6-4, 3-2, unfinished

6. Anuj Watane (NC) def. Table Alexander (UM) 6-0, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. #31 Benjamin Kittay / Philip Jordan (NC) def. #43 Vladislav Melnic/Adrien Burdet (UM) 6-3

2. Patrick Schön / Pierre Murphy (NC) vs. NC Martin Katz/Antonio Pratt (UM) 5-4, unfinished

3. Karl Poling / William Peters (NC) def. Nacho Serra Sánchez/Yannik Rahman (UM) 6-4 Match notes: University of Miami 11-14, 2-10; National ranking #60

North Carolina 14-8, 7-5; National ranking #28

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (6,3,4)

2023 ACC Men's Tennis Championship: Day 2, Match 2 One down, we'll come back tomorrow. Highlights of the ACC victory:#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/t7IGgyTBX4 Caroline Men's Tennis (@carolinatennis) April 18, 2024 On @theACC quarter-finals!#GoHeels | @Wells Fargo pic.twitter.com/6rRvQ4CiAC Caroline Men's Tennis (@carolinatennis) April 18, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2024/4/18/mens-tennis-blanks-miami-in-acc-2nd-round-4-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

