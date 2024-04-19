Cosmotology students turn trash into fashion, Augusta, Maine





The Aveda Institute of Maine hosts a “Trashion Show,” its annual eco-friendly fashion show that helps reduce, reuse and recycle.

AUGUSTA, Maine The Aveda Institute of Maine once again shows its commitment to sustainability and creativity with its annual fashion show. This event features students using their cosmetology skills and eco-friendly approach to highlight the importance of keeping Maine's water clean and protecting the environment. Aveda Institute Maine students look forward to the annual fashion show. “We all look forward to any opportunity we have here to be as creative as possible,” said Kelley Fullagar, a student at the institute. What makes this show unique is the focus on sustainability and environmental awareness. Students create designs using waste and recycled materials. “When you think about materials, it’s trash, you never know what’s going to be available,” Fullagar said. Désirée Bélanger, another student, shared her enthusiasm for the event: “We put together something literally in one night, so it's not very extravagant, but it's pretty cool.” The idea behind the show is rooted in the Aveda brand's commitment to using biodegradable products. “So many things don't have to be single-use items, and so many things in today's world are single-use items. Reduce, reuse, recycle to make things last longer than fast fashion “I don't want to,” Fullagar said. Director of Education at Aveda Institute Maine, Kerry Parker, highlighted their partnership with the Maine Natural Resources Council. “So far this is the eighth year we’ve done the fashion show and we hope to raise $30,000,” Parker said. Beth Comeau, communications director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, expressed her appreciation for the event and the partnership with the Aveda Institute Maine. “It's really nice to meet like-minded people who want to support our group and see the importance of what we do for Maine. It's my favorite event of the year; I love it ” said Comeau. The fashion show provides students with an opportunity to give back to the community while encouraging creative education and environmental awareness. The enthusiasm of the participants was palpable as they described the show as being like a primary school event. “It's like a field trip day, like at school, where you can do something different. It's so exciting,” Bélanger said. By integrating sustainable practices into their designs, students have a positive impact on the community and the planet. More stories from NEWS CENTER Maine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries For the latest news, weather and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

