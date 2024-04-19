Abigail's Melissa Barrera Shines in Crushed Silver Dress at Premiere

The cast and creative team behind “Abigail” celebrated its premiere Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The event featured A-list and A-list guests on the red carpet, including Kathryn Newton, Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens and many more.
Ahead, see the stars of “Abigail” at the red carpet premiere.
Melissa Barrera
Barrera shined on the red carpet. She wore a hand-manipulated Payette A-line dress, courtesy of Marmar Halim. The silver dress featured a shimmery look and a crushed fabric look. Barrera accessorized her look with jewelry by Robert Procop. Her makeup was done by Lilly Keys and hair by Sami Knight. Barrera's look was curated by Penny Lovell.
Catherine Newton
Kathryn Newton became a punk princess with her look. The actress wore a style from GCDS' fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The look featured a Dracula print on the garment. She also wore sheer black tights and pointed heels. The actress accessorized with few jewelry, except for a tiara that she wore with her hair pulled back into a bun. Newton fully embraced the punk aesthetic with bold black eyeliner.
Dan Stevens
Dan Stevens styled Amiri's look for the red carpet premiere of “Abigail.” He added a macabre touch by painting his nails black. The actor, who also stars in another upcoming horror film titled “Cuckoo”, wore a black shirt under his white suit and completed his look with black shoes.
William Catlett
William Catlett fully embraced the '70s aesthetic. The actor styled a burnt sienna corduroy suit with flared pants from Gucci and added a pair of white shoes to complete the ensemble. He accessorized with a gold necklace.
Alisha Weir
Abigail star Alisha Weir wore an embellished plumetis dress by Marchesa. The dress featured a pleated bodice and a short, floaty sleeve with a bow tied at the waist. The dress also featured embellished beaded embroidery elements that flowed into a high round neckline.
“Abigail” is a horror film about a ballerina kidnapped by a group of criminals. Once locked in a mansion with the main character, the criminals discover that she is a vampire and must fight to survive. “Abigail” hits theaters Friday.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/abigail-red-carpet-premiere-style-1236319842/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related