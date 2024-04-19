Abigail's Melissa Barrera Shines in Crushed Silver Dress at Premiere

The cast and creative team behind “Abigail” celebrated its premiere Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The event featured A-list and A-list guests on the red carpet, including Kathryn Newton, Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens and many more.

Ahead, see the stars of “Abigail” at the red carpet premiere.

Melissa Barrera

Barrera shined on the red carpet. She wore a hand-manipulated Payette A-line dress, courtesy of Marmar Halim. The silver dress featured a shimmery look and a crushed fabric look. Barrera accessorized her look with jewelry by Robert Procop. Her makeup was done by Lilly Keys and hair by Sami Knight. Barrera's look was curated by Penny Lovell.

Catherine Newton

Kathryn Newton became a punk princess with her look. The actress wore a style from GCDS' fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The look featured a Dracula print on the garment. She also wore sheer black tights and pointed heels. The actress accessorized with few jewelry, except for a tiara that she wore with her hair pulled back into a bun. Newton fully embraced the punk aesthetic with bold black eyeliner.

Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens styled Amiri's look for the red carpet premiere of “Abigail.” He added a macabre touch by painting his nails black. The actor, who also stars in another upcoming horror film titled “Cuckoo”, wore a black shirt under his white suit and completed his look with black shoes.

William Catlett

William Catlett fully embraced the '70s aesthetic. The actor styled a burnt sienna corduroy suit with flared pants from Gucci and added a pair of white shoes to complete the ensemble. He accessorized with a gold necklace.

Alisha Weir

Abigail star Alisha Weir wore an embellished plumetis dress by Marchesa. The dress featured a pleated bodice and a short, floaty sleeve with a bow tied at the waist. The dress also featured embellished beaded embroidery elements that flowed into a high round neckline.

“Abigail” is a horror film about a ballerina kidnapped by a group of criminals. Once locked in a mansion with the main character, the criminals discover that she is a vampire and must fight to survive. “Abigail” hits theaters Friday.