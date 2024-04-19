Fast fashion needs to slow down





My first experience in an H&M store remains a lasting memory. It was a busy day at a shopping center in the heart of Ljubljana, Slovenia, almost two decades ago. I had just gotten out of high school, with my Motorola RAZR phone. After over a decade of wearing a uniform, including the itchy polyester/cotton plaid pleated skirt and white blouse, I was ready to embrace my own style. The chatter of shoppers as they excitedly browsed the shelves, discussing what they should buy, buzzed in the background as I indulged in what I considered to be high-quality European fashion. From basic tees in a dozen colors to dresses for every occasion, the products around me looked like an overly ambitious restaurant menu from an episode of Kitchen Nightmares. While searching for the perfect outfit, I inadvertently entered the world of fast fashion, an industry where styles change faster than the seasons and the environmental impact of textile waste is overshadowed by affordability and trend-setting . Allied Market Research reports that the fast fashion industry was valued at $103 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $291.1 billion by 2032. Products in this category are generally of lower quality and, therefore, only last a few washes before being thrown away. The most recent data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that U.S. landfills received 11.3 million tons of textiles in 2018, the most recent data available. I recently reached out to Stephen Aber, communications manager at the Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF), to discuss fast fashion dancing and environmental responsibility. Aber suggested that the clothing industry should take a holistic approach to advancing textile recycling, striving to better understand a product's lifestyle through lifestyle assessment (LCA) studies ). Scientific research and technological development are key to advancing textile recycling, he said. Chemical recycling breaks down textiles into basic molecules and rebuilds high-quality fibers, while improved fiber sorting technologies optimize the quality of recycled textiles. During the initial design and development phase of textiles, Aber suggested that clothing retailers focus on quality throughout the recycling and reconstruction processes, including: Improvements in mechanical recycling methods and biotechnology approaches using enzymes for fiber degradation offer environmentally friendly alternatives;

Closed-loop processes that maximize material recovery and reuse are crucial, requiring a comprehensive understanding of the textile life cycle and optimization of each step to minimize waste; And

Assessing energy requirements, environmental impact, economic viability and scalability are all key to implementing these solutions in the textile industry. Additionally, the consumer market is multifaceted with the emergence of social media influencers, who could be used to encourage more environmentally friendly purchases. These influencers, like those on TikTok, can play an important role in promoting sustainable fashion and help promote new business models rather than fast fashion, Aber said. TikTok hauls could focus on second-hand items, clothing swaps or rental services rather than new, disposable items. It is also crucial that they promote the concept of buying less and choosing wisely, as well as maintaining and repairing the clothes consumers already own. The tools and data available today make a holistic approach to solving the environmental impact of fast fashion more feasible. Twenty years ago, the practice of direct-to-consumer ads sent via a smartphone – much less a Motorola RAZR – was in its infancy. Retailers have the power to educate consumers rather than promote short-term trends that end up in landfills in the long term. In turn, consumers can reveal a lot about their purchasing habits, such as purchasing second-hand items and clothing from companies that value materials throughout their life cycle.

