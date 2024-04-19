Sip, sip, hurray! The ninth annual haute couture and high tea event is back – The Coastland Times





Sip, sip, hurray! The Ninth Annual Haute Couture and High Tea Event Returns Published at 1:06 p.m. on Thursday April 18, 2024 This year, the Corolla Extension and Community Association fundraising event on April 30 will focus on an elevated experience, complemented by a formal high tea served in an upscale and elegant setting. In addition to the indulgent high tea, the $30 ticket will include a summer fashion show from Mustang Sally's, a raffle and a silent auction with highly anticipated items from some of the area's favored businesses. Winning bidders could win a wine tasting for 12 people, four rounds of golf (cart and green fees included), bicycles, jewelry, pickleball equipment, gift baskets, gift certificates and much more. other surprises. Donors supporting the event include Brindley Beach and TowneBank, as well as Off the Wall Tap House, Colbury Co, NC Coast, Currituck Club Golf, The Cottage Shop, TRIO Restaurant & Market, Uncle Ike's Sandbar, Wild Goose Wine Bar and Lovie's Living room, among others. The Corolla Extension Association is part of the national Cooperative Extension Network that began in 1914 and is now active in more than 3,000 counties, rural and urban areas, providing support and guidance in nutrition, home economics and educational programs. Receive the latest titles sent to you Chapter President Marge Searing has been with Corolla Extension since 2012 and has seen its membership grow and evolve over the years. Today, 36 active members donate their time and talents to serve area programs. What we do for those who need help in our community, Searing says, is one of the most important parts of this chapter. She also notes that all proceeds from this event will go to further support local projects including Currituck Operation Santa, the Backpack Food program, 4H Summer Scholarships, Senior Christmas Baskets, Boys & Girls Homes of NC, Waters Edge Village School and the Corolla and Carova Fire Departments. Even though tickets are shrinking, you can still purchase yours for the Tuesday, April 30 event being held at the Currituck Club, located at 620 Currituck Clubhouse Drive in Corolla. Tea begins at 2 p.m. with the fashion show shortly after. New to this year's festivities, a golf cart shuttle will be provided from the parking lot before and after the event. Can't come on this date? You can still support this great association by purchasing raffle tickets to win a bonus in goods. Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets and more information about Corolla Extension and Community Association, email: [email protected]. READ MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!

