A History Lesson in 1940s Fashion: War Utility Suits, the New Look, and Other Trends from the Essence Era





The shoes were sturdy: the toes were rounded and the heels were substantial. Since leather is rare, alternative materials have become fashionable, such as cork and espadrilles. VogueThe issue of January 1, 1944 praised unrationed raffia shoes, free of any attachment and without rations. Unexpected materials continue to proliferate in fashion; In 1947, Guccio Gucci gave us the famous curved bamboo handle bag. Actress Dorothy Lamour displays an inventive hat, c. 1944Screen Archives/Getty Images A trio of elegant women and their accessories, c. 1940sScience and Society Image Library/Getty Images The rise of American designers New York has been put on the fashion map In a few lines, the February 1, 1941 issue of Vogue succinctly captures the state of fashion: Since the fall of Paris, the influence of many of the last great French collections we saw endures. But in the past seven months, American designers of clothing, fabrics, shoes, hats and jewelry have come a long way; learned a lot; they caught their breath; we have recovered a little from their first nervousness, from their first protests that we are not afraid of the dark. Although we continue to import British designs from Molyneux, Creed and others, the most recent developments in fashion come from our own imagination. Without Paris, the United States looked inward for fashion direction. Designers like Norman Norell, Bonnie Cashin, Tom Brigance, Rudi Gernreich, Gilbert Adrian and Claire McCardell rose to prominence. McCardell's Essential Pop-Over Dress, which was originally introduced as a $7 utility garment in 1940, marked the beginning of American sportswear: easy, practical, yet uncompromisingly stylish. A creation by American designer Norman Norell for Hattie Carnegie, 1945Genevieve Naylor/Getty Images Drawings by Clare McCardell (left) and Eisenberg (right) on Louisburg Square in Boston, 1946Genevieve Naylor/Getty Images Hollywood sets trends And Katharine Hepburn wore the pants Throughout the 1940s, Hollywood pictures offered as much fashion to sample as magazines. Movies like A History of Philadelphia, GildaAnd The big sleep gave us screen sirens who wore clothes with more mastery than your average model. Actors like Rita Hayworth, Veronica Lake, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergman have been dressed by costume designers like Gilbert Adrian, Edith Head, Orry-Kelly and Jean Louis, and their collaborations have gone down in fashion history, perhaps -to be no one anymore. as Katharine Hepburn, who daringly wore a tuxedo Woman of the year in 1942 (costumed by Adrian Adolph Greenberg) and thus made progress for women. Katharine Hepburn, elegant in pants, 1940Bettmann The return of Paris after the war All about Theater of Fashion While Parisian fashion existed in a vacuum sealed by the Nazis during the German occupation of Paris, Parisian fashion designers upon liberation were eager to reclaim their voices and announce to the world that they were back and ready to dress him. Faced with limited resources, Lucien Lelong, then president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, brought together 40 couturiers (including Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Paquin, Jean Patou, Hermès, Madame Grs and Nina Ricci) for a collaborative fashion show. of dolls (smaller bodies meant less fabric!) that would travel the world. The show, Théâtre de la Mode, was a love letter to Paris, from Paris, and gave the cities it visited Barcelona, ​​London, Leeds, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Vienna, New York and San Francisco a glimpse of fashion after -war.

