Men's volleyball wins UVC championship





NYU men's volleyball won the United Volleyball Conference for the second time in program history. This conference victory, the first since 2017, earns the Violets an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. The Violets finished their regular season 18-7 and 5-2 in UVC, earning them a second-place finish and a second playoff berth. The conference season started with many early season losses, including 0-3 losses to Vassar College and Elmira College. After a disappointing start, the team came back stronger than ever. “We recognized that our only way to get to the NCAAs was to win the conference,” freshman Emerson Evans said. We knew we had talent on the field and we just needed to put the pieces together. The team came back from their early losses with a five-game conference winning streak heading into the playoffs. Winning the final regular season game against Nazareth University gave them a bye week in the first round. As the season progressed, we changed our mindset to emphasize team cohesion and working toward the same goal: winning the conference championship, becoming one unit and not [19] individuals, junior and captain Buddy Cohen said. We are a very close-knit group this year which has played a central role in our overall achievements this season. In the semifinals on April 13, NYU swept Nazareth University in straight sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-23. They advanced to face top-seeded Vassar College in the final the next day. “I expected our success because of the momentum we had going into the playoffs,” Cohen said. Being on a long winning streak to end the season gave our team the confidence to understand that we can compete with any team in the country. In the last match, the Violets were trailing after losing the first set 25-15. Cohen told WSN that the team stayed calm and knew they were ready to face the match head on, and they came back to win the next set 25-19. Vassar was on their heels, leading 6-3 in the third set, but the Violets responded with a six-point run featuring a service ace from Evans and kills from Cohen and junior Luke Boyer. NYU retained the lead by winning the third set 25-22. The Violets finished the match with a fourth set victory, breaking a 6-6 tie with a four-point streak. A kill from Cohen ended the set, earning the team the conference championship title. The Vassar game was a very courageous performance from this group of young men, said head coach Jos Pia. We were able to overcome a rough start and earn an NCAA bid. Congratulations to them. NYU plays the first two rounds of the NCAA D-III tournament in Buena Vista, Virginia this weekend, April 19-20. “We're really pumped this weekend because a win would go down in history as the furthest the team has ever gotten in the tournament,” Evans said. We would love the chance to get revenge on Baruch and then take on the giants of southern Virginia. Contact Sidney Snider at [email protected].

