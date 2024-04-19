Pierre-Louis Mascia is preparing to host the inaugural fashion show at Pitti Uomo





April 19, 2024 Following in the footsteps of his compatriot Marine Serre, Pierre-Louis Mascia is the talent highlighted during the next summer edition of Pitti Uomo. A loyal exhibitor of this flagship men's fashion event, scheduled to take place in Florence from June 11 to 14, Mascia is ready to elevate its participation by orchestrating its very first fashion show on site. The French designer alongside his creations – Pier-Louis Mascia The event, dedicated to its spring-summer 2025 collections for men and women, is orchestrated in collaboration with Pitti Immagine and is scheduled for a Thursday evening. The show will take place in a “very evocative” setting which has not yet been revealed. I am extremely happy to present my collection in this brand new format, notably at Pitti which, over the last 16 years, has contributed to the launch of many of my collections,” said Pierre-Louis Mascia. Initially focused on scarves, Mascia gradually broadened its scope, evolving into a lifestyle brand offering an extensive range of clothing and accessories. He is particularly recognized for his use of collage techniques to create his designs, which are then transferred to wearable objects. “This is a great opportunity to share my passion for all things beautiful and express my creative vision that encompasses nature, culture, art and fashion. I will do my best to create something truly unique, unexpected and surprising,” he said. added. “The event strategy imagined by Pierre-Louis Mascia for next June reflects his deep connection with Florence and Pitti Uomo. From the beginning, we believed in the unique character of his vision, which translates into a powerful stylistic signature, distinctive collections , graphics of patterns and floral prints, archival research and excellent materials,” noted Antonio Cristaudo, marketing and development director of Pitti Immagine. Originally from Rodez, where he studied Fine Arts, Mascia, now based in Toulouse, first established himself as an illustrator, collaborating in particular with luminaries such as Yohji Yamamoto and Romeo Gigli. Former artistic director of the Parisian accessories show Première Classe for nine years, he has also contributed to renowned shoe brands such as Robert Clergerie, Stéphane Kelian and Arche. In 2007, he went solo, launching an exclusive collection of silk scarves printed by Como silk printer Achille Pinto, who, in 2018, also became his financial partner.

