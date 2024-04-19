Battle At The Beach: A new high-profile college basketball MTE is coming to Long Beach in November 2025





LONG BEACH, California — The inaugural Battle At The Beach was announced today, a premier college basketball experience featuring a lineup of events for athletes and fans, all hosted in Long Beach, California. Hosted on Long Beach State's serene campus, the tournament launches in November 2025 and features a mix of Division I teams from Power 5 conferences and middle schools, including Long Beach State's own men's basketball team. . The inaugural Battle At The Beach was announced today, a premier college basketball experience featuring a lineup of events for athletes and fans, all hosted in Long Beach, California. Hosted on Long Beach State's serene campus, the tournament launches in November 2025 and features a mix of Division I teams from Power 5 conferences and middle schools, including Long Beach State's own men's basketball team. . Matches will be played over three consecutive days during the early-season Thanksgiving tournament window, beginning on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 and ending on Friday, November 21. All matches will be nationally televised. Key media partners will be announced soon. The organizers, 44 Group, are a team of accomplished former coaches and current sports executives, founded by Southern California native Jason Tilton, who brings more than 15 years of basketball coaching and operations experience. college ball and the NBA. He spent two seasons as director of operations for the Long Beach State men's basketball program. In looking to host an MTE tournament, Tilton said Long Beach and the Walter Pyramid were an optimal fit. “While coaching at an MTE on the East Coast years ago alongside [Purdue legend and Hall of Fame coach] Gene Keady, we talked about bringing our own concept to the Los Angeles area. As we looked at venue options, it occurred to us that the Walter Pyramid was the perfect arena due to its facilities, iconic structure, seating capacity and southern location. of California,” Tilton said. “Long Beach is an often overlooked gem. the culture is unlike anything I have seen in all my travels Beautiful and diverse people, home to many famous music groups, athletes and celebrities, world famous beaches, picturesque palm trees and a pyramid ! Dining and nightlife, from downtown's Entertainment District to Second Street in Belmont Shore, offer something for everyone. And the houses and boats along Naples' canals offer an American version of something one would travel across the world to experience in a European coastal country. » The annual Battle At The Beach is a collaboration between the 44 Group, the City of Long Beach and Meet Long Beach, and Long Beach State Athletics. The combined entities share the vision of creating, year after year, an iconic Long Beach sporting event, an MTE that will serve as one of the premier early-season college basketball tournaments. Long Beach State Athletic Director Bobby Smitheran expressed his excitement, saying, “Battle at the Beach is an exciting opportunity to celebrate college basketball while showcasing the city of Long Beach through the experiences that Visitors to institutions and fans can experience our wonderful community. The men's basketball program will be able to compete on the national stage against teams from across the country, allowing us to expand our Beach Basketball brand and bring attention to our vibrant Long Beach State University campus. Nestled in the Los Angeles footprint on the Orange County border, Long Beach boasts famous tourist attractions such as the Queen Mary and the Aquarium of the Pacific. The city is also a short drive from Disneyland, Hollywood and Beverly Hills. “This event is a natural fit for Long Beach, which has a long history of not only producing elite basketball talent, but also hosting these events,” said Steve Goodling, president and CEO of Visit Long Beach and Meet Long Beach. “Whether it's the NCAA Tournament at Long Beach Arena or Kobe Bryant's first professional game at the Walter Pyramid itself, Long Beach has long been recognized as a basketball mecca. Attracting some of the best college basketball teams and talent, Batte At The Beach is a tremendous continuation of that legacy.” Group 44 will continue to share news and updates about the event, activities, media partnerships and participating teams. To learn more about Battle of the Beach, visit: www.44grp.co m For media inquiries: [email protected]

