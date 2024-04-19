All of Taylor Swift's Met Gala fashion through the years





Just as surely as the 2024 Met Gala is fashion's biggest night, Taylor Swift is one of the most talked about people on the planet. And when the two cross paths, there’s plenty to discuss. Swift first attended the legendary gala in 2008, then an 18-year-old singer with just one self-titled country album under her belt. Earlier that year, she made her first appearance in the top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100 list, when her single Teardrops on My Guitar reached number 13. first artist to simultaneously claim each of the same lists the top 10 locations.) Swift was still a few months away from releasing her sophomore effort, Intrepidand a year and a half from Kanye WestThe stage invasion and statement that Imma let you finish while accepting the award for Best Female Video at the MTV Video Music Awards for You Belong With Me, an incident that continues to reverberate through her career Swift to this day. Or maybe 2008 is best summed up in terms of social media: MySpace was still alive and kicking back then, and Instagram didn't even exist yet. When teenage Swift stepped out at her first Met Gala in May 2008, she wore a shimmering Badgley Mischka dress in a shade similar to her long, curly hair. When she dressed in mermaid-scale-like sequins for this year's Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme, Swift hadn't yet adopted her classic red lip signature, which is you love it. lip color, opting instead for a demure petal pink shade. Since that first Met Gala appearance, Swift has attended the party five more times, most recently in 2016, showcasing a range of looks that range from 2014's romantic blush-tinted ballgown, complete with train and hair wavy, Old Hollywood-inspired bobs, to her boldly dark custom Louis Vuitton mini in 2016, which she paired with her freshly bleached platinum blonde bob and gothic black lace-up sandals. On ReputationIn the song Dress the next year, she seems to be referencing that particular night and potentially even meeting her future boyfriend (and future-future ex-boyfriend). Joe Alwyn at the event, singing, Flashback to when you met me / Your buzzcut and my bleached hair. This latest appearance wasn't just notable for the Alwyn: In 2016, Swift was one of the event's co-chairs. She also made waves by dancing with another future (ex) beau Tom Hiddleston inside the party, shortly before its separation from the then flame Calvin Harris became public. Hiddleston and Swift turned to BeyonceIt's Crazy in Love, with Bey herself wearing Givenchy also present at the party. Only time will tell when Swift will walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art again. In the meantime, check out how her Met Gala style has evolved over the years.

