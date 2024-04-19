MFA Dress Up exhibition explores fashion illusions

The exhibition grew out of a gift from Toronto-based Carole Tanenbaum, who gave the MFA her extensive costume jewelry collection in 2018. Plans to build an exhibition around it began soon after, Emily Stoehrer, the MFA jewelry curator told me; but as with many things, the start of the pandemic in early 2020 threw it into limbo. The MFA added a new curator of fashion arts, Theo Tyson, in 2021; Tyson and Stoehrer worked together to design a broader framework for the Tanenbaum gift to include never-before-seen pieces from the museum's fashion collection, and Dress Up, with its more than 150 distinct pieces, was born.

True to the concept, the show begins with a theatrical gesture: three lithe female mannequins stand just inside the entrance, on a large black pedestal that is undoubtedly a stage. Against a storm gray wall, thin black bars at right angles frame each from behind, a graphic visual strategy that amplifies the performative air.

Installation view of the “Dress Up” exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

On the left, a liquid gold dress by designer Bob Mackie drapes one of the models, cascading from her closed neckline down to tight wrists and to the floor; on the right, a shimmering silver dress revealing Alexander McQueen's belly. Taking center stage is the Jean Paul Gaultier Big In Japan ensemble, from 2019, an all-silk affair in organza and damask, tied with a large, thick bow. Perched on her chest is a lush (sort of) fabric brooch by Lexington, Massachusetts-based artist Mariko Kusumoto, whom Gaultier commissioned to adorn his spring collection for Paris Fashion Week 2019. The sculptural quality of Kusumoto's tufts of wispy fabric fashioned into flower-like shapes, with satin pieces looking very much like abstract butterflies perched nearby complement the ensemble so well that after seeing it withit would seem unfinished without. Even I, a fashion layman, know that with Gaultier, it's quite an achievement.

Here's part of the point, I think, of Dress Up: gestures both large and small, extravagant or not, complement the deception that fashion performs not only on the runway, but in our daily lives. The show turns to a wall quote from the late Kate Spade, one of history's most famous handbag designers, to emphasize that playing dress-up starts at five and never really ends. With all the tools we have or can afford, we project ourselves in public as we would like to be seen, and not always as we are.

Dress, inevitably, the names of icons of fashion history Halston, Pucci, Chanel. A chapter in the exhibition titled More is More lists the most popular partnerships of the '60s and '70s: the luxurious drape of an Emilio Pucci printed silk kaftan, an icon of sun-drenched relaxation on the Amalfi Coast, paired with a necklace glass and brass and earrings by frequent collaborator Coppola e Toppo; an elegant long Halston dress in red silk jersey gracefully finished with a gold bamboo clutch by one of the designers' best friends, Elsa Peretti. There's also a passage on the little black dress, a stylishly blank canvas that has invited endless accessories for decades, and pop music historians won't want to miss a pair of dresses worn on stage by Donna Summer, of Mission Hills, with microphone pouches sewn into it. the rear.

In the foreground, two dresses worn on stage by Donna Summer, exhibited as part of “Dress Up” at the Museum of Fine Arts Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

But these moments seem to please everyone amid more powerful dishes. One section discusses fashion as a personal political statement. A photograph of Danielle Simone from the hip hop/dance/drag duo Dragon Sisters is equal parts critique and aspiration. Genre-fluid artists who fuse classical dance, hip-hop and fashion, the Dragon Sisters live in a hoped-for world of unfettered self-expression; in Simone's photo, they are draped in flowing dresses made from a half-dozen American flags by designer Timothy Westbrook; The complaint, regarding LGBTQ+ people's ongoing fight for equal rights in the United States, is clear. Nearby, the red AIDS awareness ribbon, an elegant symbol of support for people living with HIV, sits in a frame, an evocation of how a person can wear politics literally pinned to their chest.

Nearby, the exhibition explores cultural representation as a more important goal of fashion in a world still inclined toward greater mass-produced uniformity. Wampanoag jewelry designer Tiffany Vanderhoop shows her work alongside her mother, Haida weaver Evelyn Vanderhoop, making light clothing and ornaments serve deeper purposes than aesthetics. Evelyn's Ravens Tail dress, finely woven from wool, sea otter fur, cedar, shell and copper, had to be danced into the collection in a ceremony by Evelyn herself. In the graphic diagram of a pair of her earrings, Tiffany constructs simple faces with wide eyes. All My Ancestors Are Watching, she calls them, an eternal vigilance of accessorizing.

Dress Up is at its best when telling deeper narratives around excess and artifice; in a section titled Shopping, Jessica Craig Martin's photograph of a bag-laden shopper in the glare of artificial light is a portrait of cutting-edge conspicuous consumption. The show also concerns itself with how it got here: In one window, photos of Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw are pinned above two pairs of her iconic Manolo Blahniks, a brand that has penetrated so deeply into the vernacular through the pop cultural channel of spectacle that they have become the Kleenex of high fashion shoes.

Swarovski crystal-encrusted shoes by Thom Solo, 2021, William Francis Warden Fund. Thom Solo.

Branding artifice at its most blatant is largely responsible for how we came to a world so fast, cheap and under control. But cheapness had to come first, and the roots of fast fashion, mass-produced sameness, the product of cheap labor and materials might have come in part from Providence, Rhode Island.

Dress Up contains a fascinating history lesson about the city's role as the costume jewelry capital of the country, if not the world. Companies like Rice Weiner Co. employed hundreds of European immigrants trained in jewelry making to mass produce luxury items with cheap materials, sparking a boom. boom in affordable, high-end knockoffs, which should look familiar even now.

In a chapter that the exhibition calls The Theater of Everyday Life, finely crafted brooches, cuffs, bracelets and necklaces shimmer behind glass, their glistening shine masking the cheap alloys and glass gems, the dawn of the democratization of glamour.. But whatever your means, illusion is key. Part of dressing up is making it look like you're not.

GET DRESSED

Until September 2. Museum of Fine Arts, 425 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, mfa.org.

Murray Whyte can be contacted at [email protected]. follow him @TheMurrayWhyte.