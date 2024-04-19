Camping at Bloomingdale's, Secrets of 'Sex and the City' and Other New York Happenings

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Each week, Alexa rounds up the hottest fashion trends, hotel openings, restaurant debuts, and celebrity cultural events in New York City. It's our curated guide to the best things to see, shop, taste and experience in the city.

What's on our luxury list this week? Candace Bushnell knocks down the T at Café Carlyle, Bloomingdale's welcomes campers of all ages, and the Upper East Side has its own ABCV outpost.

Candace Bushnell returns to the stage with a new batch of stories about sex, love and relationships this April. Courtesy of Candace Bushnell

Two New York legends will collide when Candace Bushnell returns to Café Carlyle for five nights only (April 23-27) with her one-woman show: True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City.

The blonde bombshell who rose to fame thanks to her tantalizing New York Observer column (which ultimately inspired Carrie Bradshaw's now-iconic character) will spill all kinds of tea.

In the show, Bushnell regales the audience with his personal experiences before, during and after the show that, for many, defined a decade. From $110 per person; 35 E. 76th Street; Hotels in Rosewood

Whether you're into camping or glamping, there's something for everyone at the Camp Bloomingdale pop-up. Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

A new pop-up space at Bloomingdale's channels all kinds of outdoor vibes, billing itself as a destination for campers to pick up all the coolest gear before heading off to the Maine wilderness (or a backyard sleepover) .

Camp Bloomingdales' offerings range from truly practical outdoor gear like a Coleman stove, cooler and lantern to camp-inspired ready-to-wear and accessories like Free City and Vintage Havana.

Prime?

The iconic retailer offers fun gift-with-purchase options, including a Crocs customization station (in-store at its flagship store on 59th Street in New York).

Camp Bloomingdale's will raise its tents in select stores nationwide as well as online. 1000 Third Avenue; Camp Bloomingdale's

Lettuce is enjoying the Mark Hotel's vegetarian pop-up restaurant while it lasts, courtesy of celebrity chef Jean-Georges. Courtesy of ABCV

Jean-Georges Vongerichten is a very intelligent man.

He opened an outpost of ABCV (the chef's beloved plant-based restaurant) at the Mark Hotel, just as the stress of having a beach-ready body is becoming very real.

The temporary spring and summer pop-up is in the outdoor dining space of the Upper East Side hotel, which previously housed the Mark Chalet.

Those lucky enough to secure a reservation for the current iteration (available 30 days prior on Resy) will enjoy high-vibration foods, tonics and cocktails as well as sustainable, artisanal and organic plates, all served under lush amaranth cascades. 25 E. 77th Street; Hotel Mark

Take the opportunity to see the work of 53 art world newcomers at the Bronx Museum's latest exhibition. Argenis Apolinario

Last week saw the debut of Bronx Calling: the sixth AIM biennial at the Bronx Museum, showcasing the work of 53 emerging artists who have completed the museum's prestigious Artists in the Marketplace fellowship program over the past four years.

This is the second of two parts (the first was on view from January 26 to March 31, while the current exhibition runs until June 26), curated by Eileen Jeng Lynch, director of curatorial programs, with a range of works by more than two dozen artists. .

These vibrant works have never been exhibited before and in many cases represent the first opportunity for these artists to exhibit their work in an institutional setting. 1040 Great Hall; The Bronx Museum

Paul Smith's signature style has been transported to your nearest Nordstrom (in New York, of course). The designer’s “Clubhouse” pop-up features cheerful colors, canapes and signature cocktails. Brian Bills

Paul Smith has taken over a corner of Nordstrom's men's store in New York, creating a temporary Clubhouse, decorated in the designer's cheerful color palette.

The fashionable hangout (open until April 30) also offers a selection of cocktails and bites inspired by the brand's mantra: classic with a twist.

Meant to evoke a Paul Smith boutique, albeit on a smaller scale, visitors can shop, dine and relax on leather sofas while gazing at a thieves' gallery-like art wall and leafing through books chosen by Sir Smith himself.

Menu highlights include beef tartare and lobster rolls which can be paired with an espresso martini, gimlet, Kentucky mule or non-alcoholic elderflower spritz. 225 West 57th Street; Nordstrom