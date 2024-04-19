How a Nintendo DS game taught me about fashion, creativity and capitalism – The Observer

A few weeks ago I came across an Instagram Reel of a girl making a pair of gloves. As she folded the delicate fabric and guided it through the sewing machine, I couldn't help but think that something about the video was oddly nostalgic. After a few more seconds, it clicked on the background music. The familiar jingle came from the Nintendo DS game Style Savvy, a fact I was able to confirm in a comments section filled with people of my generation asking the same question.

When I was younger, I spent hours on Style Savvy. It was the first video game I found myself playing every day, the first game I got along well with on the cherry red console after months of envying my older cousins. The premise of the game was pretty basic: you own a boutique, serving a wide variety of customers by selling them the most ideal outfit within their budget. With the money you earn, you are responsible for restocking your store with the latest styles from the Buyers Center, hand-selecting and bulk-ordering the items you think will sell best or look the best. more cool. Your other responsibilities include dressing your own character, running commercials, dressing store mannequins, and competing in fashion competitions where the stakes and difficulties get higher and higher with each round.

The overall goal is simple: climb the ranks of the fashion world by securing as many clients as possible and win competitions to become the best fashionista in the world.

Coming across this reel, I wondered why this game meant so much to me. When I was a kid, I was quite into fashion: I played dress-up games in the school computer lab and then was glued to the screen at home. I loved changing out of my Barbies outfits and wandering into Justice, the children's clothing store, every chance I got. But that wasn't enough to keep me drawn back to the two-screen digital fashion world again and again. No, it was the gamification of it all that was so exciting.

When I first started playing the game, it was an enigma to me. A non-player character (NPC) would come in and request a gothic outfit, and I would dress him head to toe in pink with a lime green scarf and mismatched socks for good measure. It was an experiment. In real life, I didn't have an endless amount of clothes or the confidence to wear them, but the game allowed me to see what certain pieces would look like together. I would try to imitate styles I saw on Disney Channel or in movies or combine a bunch of pieces that I just liked the look of. When I dressed models, they were decked out in a rainbow of colors. Nothing had to match. There was no method to my madness.

I noticed that after sending customers back to try on the outfits, they would come back with a smile or a frown. I had a success rate of about 50%; they would see the outfit, pose and tell me they were ready to buy or they weren't. Sometimes if they didn't like it the first time, I'd get another chance. I would hold my breath trying to modify the outfit, trying to retain the artistic essence while making the slightest adjustment to make the NPC happy. When they chose not to purchase after drawing the dressing room curtain for the second time, I was devastated. After about a year of playing, I realized there was a reason my success rate was so low. This wasn't a coincidence: the client's preferred explicit style actually meant something. Who would have thought?

A little research eventually led me to the search bar feature, a tool that allowed me to find the exact style of clothing I wanted for the customer while even providing a price range and the type of clothing. The search bar practically did my job for me. My only task was to choose clothes that met my expectations and put them together. It was like finding a cheat code.

When I upgraded to a Nintendo 3DS, I was treated to a sequel to the original called Style Savvy: Trendsetters. This time, for me, the game was less about style and more about making a profit.

After the eye-opening trial with the search bar during my struggle with the first game, I had acquired all the strategic knowledge I needed to become a successful business owner. I was now a seasoned professional and my goal was simple: to satisfy every customer who entered my store.

My American Girl Doll A Smart Girls Guide: Money book had prepared me for the grueling task ahead of me. As a child, I became aware that we live in a society driven by money, that creative success often comes from or at the expense of the opinions of others. It was around this time that I was considering creating a legendary start-up, if not a lemonade stand, then at least a jewelry company. Just call Style Savvy Financial Training.

In my new store, I took fewer risks. My models were decked out in clothes that checked every box in a style, maximized with as many pieces as I could put on the body to drive up the price. As soon as I changed my strategy, customers started coming in for pre-made outfits. They were happier and came back to shower me with praise after creating the perfect outfit with the filter system. By following what was expected of the fashion world, I made a lot of money that I could then reinvest into the business to make even more money.

My primary mode of free creative expression in gaming no longer extended to other people but to my own character. No one cared what I wore, so I had to present myself however I wanted. The styles and colors of my outfit might clash, but it didn't matter because I wasn't trying to sell my own clothes. This realization was a bit bittersweet for me. I wanted NPCs to be able to understand what it meant to deviate from a strict fashion guideline. I wanted them to share my joy of mixing pieces that might not have come from the same store. I wanted them to experiment, knowing that not everything had to tick the conventional boxes to make the perfect outfit.

But I guess in the end it doesn't matter what sells